Kanye West receives support from Trevor Noah amid public backlash





Comedian and host Trevor Noah defended Kanye West against his critics this week and explained why he criticized the decision to ban the rapper from performing at the Grammys earlier this year when the comedian was the host. According to Fox News, Noah had a run-in with West before the Grammy Awards in April when the rapper hurled a racial slur at him on social media after the host of a “Daily Show” segment accused him of ” harass” her ex Kim Kardashian. . “Human beings are a paradox,” the “Daily Show” host said on the “Awards Circuit” podcast Thursday. “We can love the people we hate, we can hate the people we love. Human beings as a whole are a complicated paradox. And so, I don’t like living in a world where we constantly throw human beings like garbage. .” Ahead of April’s Grammys, Noah had a run-in with West when the rapper called him a racial slur on social media after the ‘Daily Show’ host accused him of ‘harassing’ his ex -girlfriend Kim Kardashian. West was banned from performing at the Grammys following his Instagram post, but Grammys host and comedian Kevin Hart claimed in a tweet in March that he had no involvement in the decision. and that he asked the Recording Academy to “advise Kanye not to cancel Kanye.” “I’ve become more comfortable speaking my mind in situations where I feel like the crowd forgets we’re dealing with human beings,” Noah said on the podcast. “It’s easy to stay away, see a train wreck happen and not say anything about it. And then after the train crashes into the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I I saw this coming!” Don’t you say anything? Especially if you have some kind of platform, you have some kind of obligation to tell the truth. You know, see something and say something. He claimed the rapper left an “indelible impression” on him and his music supported him at different stages of his life. “I think we’ve become very comfortable with throwing human beings away, immediately throwing them out, and making them irredeemable characters,” he said. “Whereas in fact, I think we should all have the opportunity to redeem ourselves. We should all have the opportunity to redeem ourselves.” Following West and Kardashian’s breakup, West was harshly criticized for his rhetoric against Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. His most recent controversial statement came in a since-deleted Instagram post in which he jokingly said Davidson was “dead at 28” after the “Saturday Night Live” alum split from Kardashian via a fake premiere. New York Times page. music video from earlier this year, West rapped about beating “Pete Davidson’s a–“, in addition to other comments that seem to suggest violence towards Davidson. In the video, an animated Davidson is kidnapped and murdered by an animated West.

