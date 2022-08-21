Vivek Agnihotri shares the inside story of Bollywood, how actors start using drugs | Bollywood

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared an “inner story” on Bollywood. He said it is not only a talent hub, but also a talent graveyard. He explained how those who don’t achieve the expected level of success become entangled in the vicious circle of showbiz with no income or power, but are forced to fake it. Read also : Vivek Agnihotri on Anurag Kashyaps Oscar comment: These people campaigned against me

The director of Kashmir Files wrote: What you see is not Bollywood. The real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys. His belly is so dark that it is impossible for an ordinary man to understand it. In these dark alleys you can find broken dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a talent museum, it is also a talent graveyard. It’s not about rejection. Anyone who comes here knows rejection is part of the deal. It is humiliation and exploitation that shatters the tender dreams, hopes and beliefs in all forms of humanity. One can survive without food but living without respect, self-esteem and hope is impossible. No middle-class kid grows up imagining being in that situation.”

Speaking of how those who fail find themselves in an endless battle, he further wrote: It hits so hard that instead of fighting, you give up. Lucky are those who return home. Who stay, separate. Those who find some success, but not the real one, fall into drugs, alcohol and all sorts of life-threatening stuff. Now they need money. Thus, they are introduced to all kinds of fun money. A certain success is the most dangerous. You are in showbiz with no income or power. You have to look like a star, party like a star, do PR like a star, but you’re not a star. Imagine yourself in a gangsta ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a weapon or a knife. This is where you are open to humiliation and exploitation. Instagram is not free. It takes money to shoot, to look good, to look busy.

Vivek Agnihotri shared an inside story on Twitter.

He said this hollow race of validation takes them back to where they started – the black hole, which keeps getting deeper with each race. He added: “You brag, no one sees. You scream, no one hears. You cry, no one cares. Everything you find is surrounded by people laughing at you. You bury your dreams . Silently. the grave of your dreams. Your failure becomes their celebration. You are a walking dead man. The irony is that no one can see you are dead but you. One day, you literally die. And then the world sees you.