West Hollywood Halloween Carnival canceled due to COVID, monkeypox





West Hollywood has canceled the once-a-year Halloween carnival for the third year in a row. “It’s a very valid concern, especially now,” resident Jackson Rickun said. “It’s terrifying for a lot of people, especially with the recent uptick we’ve seen.” CBSA

City officials canceled the event, which began in 1987 and ran until the pandemic began in 2019, citing concerns about COVID-19, monkey pox and safety. “The cost is skyrocketing right after the Pulse nightclub event and the horrific shootings in Vegas,” council member John D’Amico said. “Public safety has become an essential part of the organization of this event.” In 2019, the city contributed more than $1 million to secure the event with security measures and street closures, according to D’Amico. He also said the essence of the event was lost with the extra measures. “Over a million dollars to throw a party when our bars and nightclubs are full on a normal Saturday,” he said. “On Halloween, they’re filled to the gills. It’s not really a business generator – it’s a public safety generator.” The event was officially canceled in June after City Council approved its budget for special events and canceled Carnival funding. “The town is open for Halloween and people will come here on Halloween night,” D’Amico said. As for COVID concerns, on Friday the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,274 new cases and 13 new deaths — 11 of which had underlying conditions. The seven-day average fell slightly from 3,660 to 3,577. The weekly average for hospitalizations fell 10%, from 1,118 to 1,009. Earlier this year, in June, the city hosted the first Pride event since the pandemic began. On June 3, the first day of the three-day event, public health officials reported 5,051 cases and 10 deaths, nine of which had underlying conditions. At that time, 522 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. As the year draws to a close, D’Amico said Halloween lovers might find a new way to reinvent the celebration and find a new way to honor the tradition. CBSA staff The CBS LA staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on CBSLA.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/west-hollywood-halloween-carnaval-canceled-because-of-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos