Actor Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster Mania convention





Comment this story Comment Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses after appearing as a guest at a horror and memorabilia film convention earlier this month, police said. Busey, 78, was widely promoted as one of many invited guests to the convention known as Monster Mania Convention, held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ, from August 12-14 . Cherry Hill Police confirmed in a statement Saturday that Busey had been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. It was a question of contacts. It was about touching. Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia plaintiffadding that he had received several complaints about the behavior of the actors. Monster Mania lets fans meet the stars of their favorite movies, pose for photos, and purchase merchandise. Police said during the weekend of the event, they responded to a sex offense report that led investigators to charge Busey, of Malibu, Calif., on August 19. Police said the investigation was ongoing and had called nor anyone with information to provide. Monster-Mania is assisting authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend, the convention said in a Facebook post. Immediately after receiving a complaint from attendees, the celebrity guest was kicked out of the convention and ordered not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged participants to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all our participants is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values, he continued. Busey starred in more than 150 films, including Point Break, Under Siege, Lethal Weapon and the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. In 1988, the actor was left with severe brain damage following a motorcycle accident. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which he said the Guardian cracked open his skull and drove him through briefly die and come back to life after brain surgery. A representative for Busey could not immediately be reached for comment early Sunday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2022/08/21/gary-busey-charges-monster-mania-con/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos