Vijay Deverakonda’s big statement before Liger posts ‘slap in the face to Bollywood actors and directors’





Vijay Deverakonda is constantly in the limelight as he aggressively promotes his debut Bollywood film Liger with co-star Ananya Panday. He answered many professional and personal questions during these promotions. During a press conference held a few days ago in Hyderabad, the Tollywood superstar was asked if his film Liger was a remake of Ravi Teja’s film Anota, the Arjuna Reddy actor was quick to reply that his movie was not a remake of any movie and that it will never make a remake. Now, this statement has been taken in a different way by the fans who think it is indirectly a slap in the face to the top Bollywood actors and directors who reaped the benefits from the original concepts of the regional films. Be it Wanted which Boney Kapoor produced under the direction of Prabhu Deva or Drishyam which was originally a Malayalam film directed by Mohanlal, many big Indian superstars have benefited from the remakes. Wanted was the movie that brought a struggling Salman Khan back to stardom while Drishyam gave Ajay Devgn’s career a boost and another super hit. From Ghajini to the latest highly successful Kabir Singh, most Bollywood superhits in recent times have been remakes of Southern films. Other remakes are on the way, including Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha. That’s why what Vijay Deverakonda said is an indirect excavation of those so-called Bollywood stars and directors who struggle to come up with an original theme and concept for movies. Incidentally, most recent movies from big names like Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have been big flops. With Southern stars emerging as pan-Indian superstars, it has become difficult for Bollywood to copy South Indian films. The only way left for Bollywood to get rid of this unexpected crisis is to come up with original ideas and concepts and give a platform to truly talented people and not based on their heritage or legacy.

