Why do Bollywood movies fail? Even Big Stars Can’t Show Their Endurance FGN News





Bollywood has such a situation right now which is not in any other industry. The films follow one after the other. Whether it’s good budget films or low budget films, no film stands before South’s films. Even the film “Karthikeya 2” by new southern actor Nikhil Siddharth was also released at the box office. While the condition of Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ film is dire. For the past few days, only Bollywood actors and directors have explained why this is happening. 157 shows of Nikhil Siddharth’s film “Karthikeya 2” aired on Saturday and Sunday, it increased to 245. While on Monday, this figure reached 274. The Hindi version of this film earned Rs 7 lakh on Saturday, 28 lakh on Sunday and Rs 1.10. crore monday. Good content and masala movies are needed Famous South actor Kicha Sudeep said: “I don’t want to generalize. A lot of movies are made in a year, but not all movies have to work. Some movies do well and some don’t. So that doesn’t mean we’re setting a new standard and saying something is dominant. If Hindi film industry films were not doing well, if they didn’t have good people, how would they have survived for so many years? Meanwhile, Salman Khan said while promoting ‘Vikrant Rona’ that Bollywood producers try to make good films every time but things don’t always work out. We all want it to reach everyone, but there is no set formula for it. People’s mindset has changed since Corona In fact, ever since the lockdown was lifted and movies started hitting theaters, people have been missing from theaters. And after that, Rajamouli’s movie “RRR” was released which did great business and Hollywood producers liked this movie as well. After that came Yash’s film ‘KGF 2’. This movie also gave great success to people and forced people to think once again why only Bollywood movies are not shown. This condition occurs because of worn histories What is South more than Bollywood? Reporting to a leading online website, the business analyst said, “I would say now making masala movies has become more difficult. If you watch South’s films, you’ll know that the directors introduced masala, which our films lack. We sit with the same worn stories. We need to think outside the box from a new perspective. Aamir-Akshay’s films are also a flop What happened to the status of Aamir Khan’s film “Lal Singh Chaddha” at the box office, this thing is not hidden from anyone. But despite this, Aamir believes that if audiences like a movie, it will work. Director Anees Bazmee says all the grown-ups will have to come to one platform and discuss why movies aren’t making it to theaters. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri says So Called Bollywood has no idea what audiences want? A lot of times they start thinking that people want a movie about patriotism, and then in that case they start making ridiculous movies. Unless you’re doing earthbound movies, the movies won’t play. read this too Viewers have switched to OTT However, it is also that after Corona people’s mindset has changed. They feel like the movies you can watch on OTT sitting at home by paying subscription fee of few rupees, so why go to cinema spending thousands of rupees for it.

