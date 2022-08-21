PAAC announce 2022-23 season – Portsmouth Daily Times

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theater (PAAC) Board of Directors has announced a stunning line-up of performances for the 2022-2023 performance season.

The season consists of productions from junior and senior companies and will feature Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Oliver! Jr.

“What an exciting year it will be at the Portsmouth Area Children’s Theater,” said executive director Bailey Hartlage. “While this will undoubtedly be PACT’s most ambitious season to date, I believe it will also be its most rewarding. Having a junior and senior company is what Children’s Theater was founded on. , and I look forward to seeing the students flourish in their respective age groups in the spring. I think it is equally important that children of all ages work together, as this is so rarely seen in many other extracurricular activities. Younger students learn so much from their older peers, and you’d be surprised how much older students learn from younger ones in return. Providing these diverse opportunities for our students was a top priority during the planning for this season, and I can’t wait to get started.

Auditions recently took place for the season opener: Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical. The show will air Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m., Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m.

The story follows the same plot as one of Disney’s most beloved and timeless stories of the same name. The original Broadway series wowed audiences with more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The remaining shows have yet to be chosen and audition dates will be available on their website as the shows get closer.

The next show will be The Mystery of Edwin Drood, based on the last unfinished novel by Charles Dickens. According to PAAC, “This hilarious thriller invites audiences to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show within a show, as the Music Hall Royale – a delightfully zany Victorian theater company – presents the Dickens’ brooding mystery.

This show will be presented by the PAAC senior company on Friday March 17 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday March 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday March 19 at 2:30 p.m.

The last show of the season will be Oliver! Jr., performed by the PAAC Junior Company. PAAC asks audiences to call themselves home with the Broadway Junior version of Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist.

According to PAAC’s description, “The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by old Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a robbery he didn’t commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing for the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and friendly Nancy to kidnap him, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering a family’s true love.

The show will run Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m., Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One of the main features of the season is the hiring of a single artistic director to lead the junior and senior companies throughout the season, a former PAAC herself, Alison Thompson. Thompson, who majored in acting, worked in numerous companies across the country and recently performed locally as well, is excited to pass on the skills she learned to the next generation of young actors.

Hartlage believes it is important to have professionals, especially those who care about the program like Thompson, to instruct children in the program.

“After working with Ali on Honk and Matilda, I was so happy when she wanted to come back for a full season,” Bailey explained. “The students have learned a lot from his professional theater experience, and it’s clear to see their growth in their performances with each show. He’s also a great person to work with and makes sure to create a safe and creative space for the kids during rehearsals. Our mission is to provide accessible and educational theater experiences for our local students, but providing a place where children can be themselves and make new friends is equally important, and Ali provides all of that and more.

The best way to stay up to date with everything that’s going on is to like the Portsmouth Area Arts Council on Facebook, where they post information about auditions and shows, and other programming opportunities while throughout the year.

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council operates with grants through organizations such as the Scioto Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, and generous donations from several local businesses and individuals in the community. For more information on supporting the Arts Council, please contact the office at (740) 351-3642 to learn more about their giving programs, including their endowment funds with the Scioto Foundation and Shawnee State University.

“This season has something for everyone! Families will love seeing the magic of Mary Poppins, literature aficionados will be thrilled to see two Charles Dickens works come to life, and anyone who wants to see the kids in our area succeed and have fun will witness it in all three productions,” said said Hartlage. . “Support your local children’s theater by taking a trip to the VRCFA this season, and if you have a young artist in your life, send them to one of our spring auditions!”

