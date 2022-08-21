Jennifer Lopez | Ben Affleck: Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are getting married for the second time! Details inside





Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed again in Georgia at their $8.9 million plantation. The ceremony took place on Saturday and was attended by plenty of family and friends and peppered with A-list celebrities. It was a three-day celebration, from Friday to Sunday. The couple eloped last month and officially married in Las Vegas, Nevada, making it their second marriage. It was an all-white wedding ceremony inspired by Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy,” who is known for hosting an annual all-white party. Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty performed the wedding while many others, including Kevin Smith, attended. Kevin Smith has shared a photo of himself, Jason Mewes, and their brides all dressed in white before the wedding. Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands This Year Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands This Year Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas has launched her hair care brand Anomaly, in partnership with Maesa. Jennifer Lopez The singer-actress launched her skincare line, JLo Beauty, in early January. Toni Braxton The Grammy-winning singer launched her Nude Sugar skincare line for women of color this year. Jennifer Aniston The actress who gave us Rachel’s haircut has now launched her haircare brand LolaVie. As Lopez walked down the aisle, her children helped her carry her dress. The images show her wearing a transparent veil long enough to cover the ground several meters behind her. Lopez was dressed in a stunning white Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy. The groom wore a matching black and white tuxedo. The couple dated from 2002 to 2004 and reunited last year. In April, they announced their engagement and are currently away celebrating their honeymoon in Paris. Guests arrived Friday and were greeted with dinner. Some arrived Saturday afternoon in Old Savannah Tour trolley buses, while others appeared in black SUVs. This gorgeous wedding would have cost a whopping $4,000,000. This grand occasion was met with setbacks as Affleck’s mother was rushed to hospital hours before the ceremony. Christopher Anne Boldt injured her leg when she fell off a dock and needed stitches. Another man was seen being taken to an ambulance on Saturday, but his identity and condition remain under wraps. Heavy rains began during the party on Saturday, causing another gap. Tight security was noted throughout the festivities, with a three-mile no-fly zone and security boats patrolling the nearby North Newport River. Guards were tasked with checking the IDs of anyone entering and blocked the entrance to Hampton Island.



