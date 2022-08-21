‘If their movies don’t work, they blame Modi supporters; You’re a bad loser’





Anupam Kher has reacted strongly to the latest Bollywood boycott trend on social media. While several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have spoken out against the trend and its impact on Hindi films, Kher, on the contrary, believes that no boycott trend can go on. against a film if it is really good. . During an interview on Times Now’s Frankly Speaking show, Kher said not many people tweeted in favor of The Kashmir Files and yet it managed to do wonders at the box office. Kher also mocked Aamir Khan, who previously spoke out against the boycott trend against his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Boycott se picture nahi chalti aisa bewakoofana hai (It is nonsense to say that movies don’t work because of boycott tendencies). Two or three years ago, the directors wanted their film to create some kind of controversy so that people would watch it. Yaar kuch controversy nikal aaye, kuch viral ho jaaye to you image humari chal jaaye. I know that I am part of the system. Now, this boycott trend is happening, but what does it matter? We were talking about Aamir recently, he made some statements earlier in 2015 after Dangal came and became India’s biggest hit of all time. Did this affect his popularity or success? Everyone has the freedom to express themselves. If some people think they don’t want to watch a certain movie, that’s their right. If a movie is good and the audience likes it, there’s no way it won’t do well, Kher said. Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of the year. It also marked the return of Aamir Khans to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. However, the film, which was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, had an opening figure of Rs 12 crore, which had been the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film for the past 13 years. Kher, in his interview, was referring to Aamir Khan’s old remarks regarding intolerance in the country, which allegedly affected Laal Singh Chaddha’s business. Kher also responded to criticism that The Kashmir Files had been endorsed by the Modi government. Not all reviews deserve a response. Had Modi jis endorsement been enough, Narendra Modi biopic would have been the greatest movie. People who say all these things, I’m sure they can address the greatest. Few people tweeted about The Kashmir Files, but lots of people tweeted about recently released movies. It’s so juvenile. When our films work then everything is fine, jab humari picture nahi chalti toh sab ispe daal do ye BJP ke log hai ye Modi ji ke log hai (When our films don’t work, blame BJP or Modi jis supporters). You are a sore loser, Kher said. Kher further took an indirect mockery of Aamir for his former statement regarding intolerance. If people didn’t like something you did in your past, they have every right to feel somewhat upset about it. It will come back to you. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan earlier confessed that he was hurt when he saw the boycott trend of Laal Singh Chaddha on Twitter. He urged social media users to watch the film. During a panel discussion, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. I am sad that some people who say this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who does not like India. But it’s wrong. It’s a shame that some people feel that way. This is not the case. Please don’t boycott my movie. Please watch my movie, Aamir said. Read it Recent news and recent news here

