





Box office: ‘Dobaaraa’ joins Bollywood biggies in the fight August 21, 2022, 1:43 p.m.

2 minute read

Review of box office collections of the latest release “Dobaara”. Actor Taapsee Pannu’s time travel film dobaaraa hit theaters Friday, August 19.



While the film opened to positive reviews, this has not been reflected in the film’s box office numbers so far.



Within two days of its release, the movie is slowly fading away as it was only able to collect Rs. 1.2cr which is not an impressive figure for a new movie.

‘Dobaaraa’ earned Rs. 1.2 cr in two days, shows were canceled On the first day, the Pannu star reportedly collected around Rs. 72L.



Collections plummeted on Day 2 as the movie only managed to pocket Rs. 70L, according to times now.



This brought the film’s tally to a mere Rs. 1.2cr.



dobaaraa reportedly aired on just 370 screens across the country on its opening day and those shows also began to be canceled.

Did the strategy go wrong? Pannu felt ‘left out’ of the boycott trend Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to report the film’s status.



He wrote, “#dobaaraa got off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, the film only registers a 2-3% occupancy rate while many early shows are canceled due to no audience…(sic). ”



Interestingly, in a previous interview, Pannu cheekily said that she wanted people to boycott her movie because she felt “left out.”

Meanwhile, ‘LSC’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ go out On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have continued to suffer the wrath of the boycott trend among other speed bumps, and are heading for their final encore.



Aamir Khan’s film managed to rake in a total of Rs. 54cr in India while star Akshay Kumar has a lifetime collection of Rs. 39.30cr, according to bollywood hungama.

Telugu movie ‘Karthikeya 2’ turns out to be a huge hit Despite the lackluster box office environment, South film Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddharth became the dark horse.



After a slow start, the film picked up the pace and crossed the Rs. 1cr milestone on day 3, and on day 7, the film passed the Rs. 2cr mark.



Karthikeya 2 (Hindi version) brought in a total collection of Rs. 11.25cr.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/taapsee-pannu-s-dobaaraa-box-office-collection/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

