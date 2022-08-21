5 Bollywood Remakes Of Hit Hollywood Movies That Failed In India | GQ India





Still, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor star Laal Singh Chaddha flopped at the box office, recording a drop of more than 60% at the box office the weekend following its release. What could be attributed to this slow and rather dismal performance of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office? Maybe all the boycott hashtags or just a bloated movie that just didn’t click with the audience? Whatever the reason, remakes of blockbuster Hollywood films have rarely had a good run at the Indian box office and Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office collection is no different. A look back at five movies that were remakes of hit Hollywood films but flopped at the box office. 5 Bollywood Remakes Of Hit Hollywood Movies That Failed In India: 1. Action Replay Voot, Amazon Prime Video This star of Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had all the makings of a good movie. The comedy was on point and the film was visually stunning. Set in the 80s, it was the story of a boy, Aditya Roy Kapoor, who travels back in time with a time machine to make sense of his parents’ tormented relationship and how it began. A remake of Back to the Future 2. God Tussi Great Ho Amazon Prime Video In this film, the character played by Salman Khan is angry with God for everything that is wrong with his life to the point where God fights back and gives him permission to be God for a day. As expected, chaos ensues and he realizes that’s easier said than done. A remake of Bruce Almighty 3. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke YouTube Also starring Salman Khan, it’s a story of pretenses and lies in a marriage. What happens when you’re in love with someone but have to pretend you’re married to someone else because of society? This film turned out to be a huge flop, raking in less than 16 crore at the box office against a high budget. A remake of A Walk in the Clouds 4. Dil Bole Hadippa! Youtube In India, cricket remains a male-dominated sport despite the existence of a women’s team that barely makes the headlines except when winning international titles. In this film, Rani Mukherjee’s character dresses up as a man to join the men’s cricket team. A remake of Shes The Man 5. Netflix, Zee5, JioCinema Players This multi-star film starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and more had it all: high budget, groovy and hit tracks and strong direction. Yet when the movie finally came out, it turned out to be absolutely boring and just didn’t live up to the original Hollywood movie that thrust us into the world of scammers and scammers. A remake of The Italian Job

