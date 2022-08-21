This actress left bollywood and married maulvi





Sana Khan, who rose to fame with the famous reality TV shows “Bigg Boss” and movies like “Jai Ho”, has suddenly disappeared from the aisle of the entertainment world. sana distances herself from the world of cinema and adopts the path of Islam. After making headlines after their breakup, Sana decided she wanted to spend her life serving humanity and walked away from Bollywood glories. Not only that, but she also married Maulana Anas Saeed. Today, that is to say August 21, Sana Khan celebrates his 34th birthday. So let us tell you a few things about them. My career started in 2005 and was recognized by Bigg Boss Sana Khan started her career in 2005 with Yeh Hai High Society. After that, she also appeared in movies like “Bombay to Goa” and “Dhan Dhana Dhan” Gol. Sana has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. But she was recognized by “Bigg Boss 6”. She was well liked on this show and her popularity increased. When she exited the show, she got a chance to work in Salman Khan’s 2014 film, “Jai Ho.” After that, sana was also seen in ‘Wajah Tum Ho and ‘Toilet Ek prem Katha’. Came into the limelight after a breakup Sana Khan was in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Lewis. The two stayed together for a long time, then they suddenly broke up. sana had made many serious allegations against Melvin Lewis after the breakup. Sana says Lewis was using her. It is said that after the breakup, sana fell into depression and tried to kill herself by taking sleeping pills. However, after some time, she recovered. Suddenly left Bollywood, married Maulvi After some time sana shared a long message and informed me about her departure from bollywood for islam. This decision of sana surprised everyone. In November 2020, sana married Maulana Anas Saeed and shared her photos on social media. With this, sana wrote that the decision to marry is not made overnight. She sought the blessings of such a person in her life for years. sana from the wedding has now adopted the burqa. She says she will now follow the path shown by Allah. At the same time, these days, sana is very active on social networks and often shares photos with her husband.

