Léon Vitali, actor in Barry Lyndon who became director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 74. His family confirmed his death to The Associated Press, but no cause was given.

“Leon was a special, charming man, driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and will be sadly missed by the many people he touched.”

Vitali was featured in the 2017 documentary Filmmaker, which highlighted his contributions to Kubrick’s work. Filmmaker Tony Zierra noted that Vitali did everything from casting and coaching actors to supervising restorations.

His duties included once installing a video monitor so Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat.

Matthew Modine, who starred in Kubrick’s Full Metal Jackettweeted his condolences on Sunday.

“There are people we meet who have a profound impact on our lives. Leon Vitali was one of those people in mine,” Modine wrote. “An artist in all aspects of his life. A loving father and friend to so many. A kind, generous and indulgent nature. He exemplified and personified grace.

Filmmaker Lee Unkrich also tweeted that he was: “Completely sorry to hear of the passing of Leon Vitali. He helped me (asterisk) tremendously (asterisk) with my book The Shining and I’m disgusted he doesn’t see him No. He was a gentle, kind, humble and generous man and an essential part of Stanley Kubrick’s team.

Vitali was considered a rising actor before he met Kubrick. He has appeared on several UK TV shows, including Gently, Gently, Follyfoot, Z Cars and notorious woman. In 1974, he was cast in Kubrick’s film Barry Lyndon as Lord Bullingdon, the son-in-law of Ryan O’Neal’s main character.