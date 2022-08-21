Connect with us

Entertainment

Cary Grant called Grace Kelly the best actress he’s ever worked with

Published

5 mins ago

on

By

 


Actor Cary Grant has worked with a wide variety of talented actors, including Grace Kelly. However, he didn’t have too much trouble determining who he considered the best female actor he had ever worked with. Grant praised Kelly and explained why he gave her the biggest compliment he could give another performer.

Cary Grant and Grace Kelly starred in “To Catch a Thief”

The actors of
LR: Cary Grant and Grace Kelly | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Grant and Kelly co-starred in only one film during their Alfred Hitchcock’s filmographies To catch a thief. The 1955 romantic thriller follows a notorious cat burglar named John Robie (Grant). He is a retiree who takes care of the vines of the Côte d’Azur. However, John must work to prove his innocence when a series of robberies begins to take place in his style.