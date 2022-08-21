Cary Grant called Grace Kelly the best actress he’s ever worked with

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

magazine interview asked Grant who was the best female actor he worked with in his career. He admitted to having worked with many very talented actors, to whom he gave an honorable mention. However, Grant responded confidently that Kelly was the best actress he had ever worked with, calling her a “the most extraordinary actress of all time”.

“I have worked with many beautiful actresses”Grant said. “But in my opinion, the best actress I ever worked with was Grace Kelly. Ingrid [Bergman]Audrey [Hepburn]and Deborah Kerr were splendid, splendid actresses, but Grace was completely relaxed, the most extraordinary actress of all time.

Grant continued, “Her mind was razor sharp, but she was relaxed as she did it. I appreciated that. It’s not an easy job, despite what most people think.

Kelly eventually quit acting, and her co-star couldn’t be happier for her.

“As far as we were concerned, she was a lady, number one, which is rare in our profession.”Grant said. “Most of the time we made women, except for Ingrid, Deborah and Audrey. Grace was of that ilk. She was incredibly good, a remarkable woman in every way. And when she quit, she quit because she wanted to.

The film won an Oscar, but not for his role