Stanley Kubrick collaborator and actor Leon Vitali dies aged 74 | Ents & Arts News

Leon Vitali, longtime collaborator of director Stanley Kubrick, has died at the age of 74.
Kubrick’s official Twitter channel said in a tweet: “It is with the utmost sadness that we have to announce that the mainstay of many Kubrick films, Leon Vitali passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his his family and all that was new and loved him.”
Vitali began his acting career in the early 1970s, with small roles in a number of TV hits, such as Z Cars, Van der Valk and Dixon of Dock Green.
After appearing in Please Sir! he then had a regular role in its successor The Fenn Street Gang, as the character of Peter Craven.
In 1974 he met Kubrick and was offered the role of Lord Bullingdon in director Barry Lyndon’s film, and the pair reportedly bonded.
The film is now far less famous than 2001’s A Clockwork Orange: A Space Odyssey and The Shining, but it won four Oscars and was nominated for three more – more than any of Kubrick’s other films.
It was the start of a collaboration that would see Vitali act as Kubrick’s assistant for a string of other films, including Golden Globe-nominated Eyes Wide Shut and Oscar-nominated Full Metal Jacket, as well as The Shining.
He also had another acting role in Eyes Wide Shut, playing the role of Red Cloak.
A 2018 documentary about Vitali titled Filmworker revealed that since Kubrick’s death in 1999 he had continued to work on the legendary director’s films and legacy.
The filmmaker credits Vitali with finding and recruiting The Shining’s child star, Danny Lloyd, to play the role of Danny, Jack Nicholson’s psychic son, and then training him to get the best performance ever. him.
Tributes were paid by several actors in the film industry, including Disney’s Coco and Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich, a huge fan of The Shining, who said on Twitter: “Completely sorry to hear of the passing of Leon Vitali.
“He helped me *tremendously* with my book The Shining and I’m disgusted that he doesn’t see it. He was a sweet, kind, humble and generous man and an essential part of Stanley Kubrick’s team. RIP , dear Leon.”
Vitali was credited as casting director for Full Metal Jacket and Eyes Wide Shut and in another of his responsibilities he collected Kubrick’s thoughts in numerous notes, which he later used as part of his attempts to make sure people remembered his former boss.
Vitali said that after seeing A Clockwork Orange and admiring the outlandish performances Kubrick got from his actors, he said to himself, “I want to work for this man.”
Once he got his job, he reportedly worked so hard for Kubrick that his kids later said he saw the director more than he saw with them.
Full Metal Jacket star Matthew Modine once said, “What Leon did was a selfless act, a sort of crucifixion of himself.”
He had a few other roles in his later years, including a character in the 1981 film Inter Rail and as an apothecary in the 2013 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, starring Damian Lewis among others.
He also worked with filmmaker Todd Field, as technical consultant on In The Bedroom (2001) and as associate producer on Little Children (2006).
Vitali met his future wife Kersti on the set of the 1977 film Terror of Frankenstein, in which he appeared as Victor Frankenstein and she worked as a costume designer.
Two of his three children, Vera and Max, also work in the film industry.
