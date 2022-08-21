Death of Léon Vitali: Stanley Kubrick’s collaborator and actor dies at 74





Leon Vitali has died aged 74 (Picture: Rex) Leon Vitali, best known for his collaboration with Stanley Kubrick and his appearances in the director’s various films, has died at the age of 74. The star, who appeared in 1975’s Barry Lyndon and 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, died peacefully Saturday night, according to a statement from Kubricks’ official Twitter account. It read: It is with the greatest sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of many Kubricks films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all who loved and new him. July 26, 1948 August 20, 2022. Born in Warwickshire, England, Vitali began his career starring in various television series in the early 1970s including Z Cars, The Fenn Street Gang and Notorious Woman. Vitali and Kubrick met in 1974, and the actor went on to play Lord Bullingdon in Barry Lyndon.

Vitali has worked with Kubrick throughout his career (Photo: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

He passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, the statement said (Picture: Getty Images) He stayed to observe the editing process, and the pair formed a close friendship. Vitali is credited on 1980’s The Shining as the director’s personal assistant, and the pair teamed up again for Full Metal Jacket in 1987, which saw Vitali act as Kubrick’s casting director and assistant.

Kubrick and Vitali worked closely together (Photo: True Studio Media/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

Vitali has had an impressive career (Photo: Media/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock) He is credited for the same roles in 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, Kubricks’ last film, and played the character Red Cloak. In the film, the character of Tom Cruises also reads a title referring to fashion designer Leon Vitali. Kubrick died in March 1999, shortly after Eyes Wide Shut was released. In the years following his death, Vitali oversaw the restoration of most of Kubricks’ films. Besides the Kubricks films, Vitali played the apothecary in Carlo Carleis’ Romeo and Juliet (with Hailee Steinfeld). After: Stanley Kubrick

He also played Victor Frankenstein in Terror of Frankenstein, adaptation of Calvin Floyds. He met his wife Kersti, a costume designer, on the project, and the couple welcomed two children, Vera and Max, before divorcing. Vitali also had daughter Marsha from a previous marriage. MORE: House of the Dragon filming locations raise fears of unsustainable tourism in Cornwall

MORE: 365 Days Michele Morrone didn’t need an intimacy coordinator as he ponders life-changing series amid third film releases







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/21/leon-vitali-dead-stanley-kubrick-collaborator-and-actor-dies-aged-74-17219134/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos