The Actor’s Suicide: A Jaime Bayly Story

Two months after stepping out of the closet of a high-profile TV show, the barely fifty-four-year-old actor committed suicide, jumping at dawn from a very high floor, to the sudden terror of the dead.

Coming out of the closet on TV, the actor said he felt free and happy, emancipated from the angst and torment over his gender identity (I’m a no-role person, mention). She also said she had a boyfriend (I have too much love and the best, she dared to say). He also revealed that his twenty-two-year-old daughter knew he was gay (she’s known I’ve been gay since she was six, I might add).

A few days later, he gave other television interviews, something unusual for him, which was reserved for him to talk about his private life, and gave several concerts, in front of a large audience who admired him for his talent, his charisma and its beauty.

Everything then suggested that the actor had inaugurated a free and happy stage of his life, in which he would no longer be afraid to tell the press that he was gay and in which he would resume his career as a musician of undeniable talent.

However, he decided to abruptly end his life.

Why did the actor commit suicide? Was it unbearable for you to come out of the closet, to admit in public that you were gay, to face a certain media fuss to which you were not accustomed? Did you regret doing it, or doing it that way, on this show? Was he tortured into thinking that it would have been better to lay low and therefore say that I do not speak in public about my intimacies, as he had told the press for decades?

Some people blame the writer for the actor’s suicide.

Coming out of the closet on that prime-time show, the actor chose to attack the writer. He said the writer was fat, bloated, paunchy; he said that the writer had gentrified himself; he said that the writer was no longer the standard-bearer of the homosexual cause; He said the writer had mortified him all his life, denounced and raped him, pulled him out of the closet, darkened his career. It was clear then that the actor hated the writer. He was able to get out of the closet without attacking her. I chose to attack him. In doing so, she acknowledged what she had denied for decades: that she had been the writer’s lover.

Indeed, the actor and the writer were lovers more than thirty years ago, when both were already famous, when they had girlfriends, when they tried to be happy with them, taming or taming the wild beast of the desire.

Four years later, the writer published an autobiographical novel, recreating the great conflicts of his life: his bandit and homophobic father; his pious and homophobic mother; the severe moral gap between his religious upbringing and his buried erotic desires; his first sexual explorations with a classmate, a footballer, a girlfriend, an actor. So it was not a novel about this actor who committed suicide, nor against this particular actor. It was a novel about the writer’s tormented life, or against the writer’s heterosexual reputation, or against the writer’s parents, or against the writer’s uninhabitable country. In fact, when this novel came out, the serious press and the dubious press allowed themselves the gross transgression of saying that the writer, that is to say the author of the novel, had slept with such and such a footballer, with this or that actor. , with such and such comrades, giving names and surnames, publishing their photos.

A few months after the publication of this novel, the actor who committed suicide went to the writer’s television show and told him that he had read the novel; that it had seemed like a teenage novel, in a good way; that he liked the novel. That is, the actor wasn’t mad at the writer, or not yet, and he didn’t hate the writer, or not yet. It is no less true that this actor, like other actors, had to resign himself to certain press casting doubt that he had perhaps been the writer’s lover. In any case, it wasn’t a doubt or a suspicion that seemed to be torturing him at this moment. That’s why he went to the writer’s program and said he liked the novel.

The actor continued his brilliant career in theatre, film and television. The writer continued to publish novels. In theory, they weren’t enemies, or didn’t look like one. The actor married a woman who bore him a daughter. The writer married a woman who bore him two daughters.

Three years after the first scandal that confronted them, the actor again visited the writer’s program, a space that now had international circulation. The actor and his wife, invited by the writer, went to the city where the writer broadcasts his show. The writer met the actor’s wife and warmly greeted her. The interview was calm, friendly, without resentment or reproach. After recording, the writer invited them to dinner. The actor and his wife refused. The writer felt that the actor no longer loved him.

It was the last time the actor and the writer would see each other in person. Twenty-five years have passed since then. Now the actor has retired from the great theater of life.

Why did the actor tell the writer he liked his first novel the very year it was published and so many years later he bitterly criticized it, accusing him of to have betrayed in this fiction, to have taken him out of the closet against his will? Why has he changed his mind so drastically? Why, three years after the publication of this novel, did the actor once again grant a cordial interview to the writer, letting it be understood that he did not hate him, that he did not feel betrayed? Why so many years later, on the eve of death, the actor castigated the writer, made fun of his physical appearance, accused him of being a traitor and said that love between both had been short, failed and out of place? Was it a betrayal that the writer published a novel in which his alter ego Joaquín Camino slept with an actor named Gonzalo Guzmán? Did the writer have an artistic, ethical and legal right to allow himself this license in fiction, describing the furtive love between a journalist and an actor?

The writer believes he fully exercised his artistic, creative and personal freedom, writing this novel and coming out of the closet as soon as he published it. At the same time, he believes that the actor fully exercised his individual freedom, refusing to come out of the closet, to admit that he had been the writer’s lover. Neither of them betrayed the other, thinks the writer: I was faithful to my literary vocation and I chose to come out of the closet; and the actor was true to his histrionic calling and chose not to come out of the closet, thinking that if he did he would ruin his soap opera career.

Recently, finally out of the closet, the actor seemed happy with his personal, family and artistic life. There was no indication that he would commit suicide.

As the writer publishes personal columns with minimal literary ambition every week in a handful of newspapers in Spanish, he took the liberty of writing a text in a playful tone in which he celebrated that the actor had come out of the closet. ; encouraged him to sing personal songs, imbued with gay sensibilities; praised him as a talented musician; and he defended himself against the charges against him: you are fat, bloated, paunchy; you have gentrified; you no longer defend the homosexual cause; You are a traitor.

So, just as the writer satirically defended himself against the actor’s harsh criticism of him, some of the actor’s admirers are now blaming him that he is responsible for his suicide, that he instigated him to commit suicide, that he tortured him so deeply that he forced him to jump in sudden terror of death. For this reason, some fans of the actor ask the writer, in tribute to the memory of the actor, to also commit suicide, to commit suicide as soon as possible, to jump from a high floor, or to shoot himself. a bullet in the temple, or to hang himself in the closet of his house, because he and he alone, let’s say the right-thinking and the wrong-thinking, is responsible for the fact that the actor committed suicide.

Destroyed, without a voice of sadness, the writer thinks it is unfair and hooligan to blame him for the actor’s suicide. He does not plan to commit suicide in tribute to the memory of the actor.

The big question remains: why did the actor commit suicide? What anguish tortured him before he threw himself to death? Was I sick, depressed, broke? To undergo a deep pain of love, a terrible family conflict? Was he condemned to death by suicidal genes, since his father committed suicide when he was only a young man of seventeen? Or did he commit suicide, so many years later, because of the writer’s first novel, a novel which, when it came out, told him he had loved it? Did the actor commit suicide because a satirical column by the writer upset him so much? Is it reasonable to think that a famous actor would kill himself because he read a goofy satire or a negative review? If so, if the gossip satires or negative reviews caused those ridiculed or bullied to end their lives, then, the writer thinks, I should have killed myself at least a hundred times. A healthy person, without mental disorders, would not commit suicide because of a satire, a bad review, a passing media scandal. Only those who no longer want to continue living commit suicide, who despise or deny their own life, who perceive the future as an unbearable nightmare to live.

At three o’clock in the morning, a few minutes before jumping in the sudden terror of death, was the actor lucid, sober, aware, in his common sense? Was he chemically depressed, viciously ill, poorly cared for? Was he intoxicated or deranged by a vicious, self-destructive substance, like the writer was intoxicated when he attempted suicide in his early twenties in a fancy hotel? Why did the actor choose death, when his life seemed full of happiness, triumphs, promises?

Destroyed, without a voice of sadness, fiercely blamed by the self-righteous and the inconsiderate, the writer thinks: if, instead of criticizing me in this penultimate interview, the actor had asked me for help, I would have done anything, anything, to save his life..