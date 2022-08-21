Entertainment
Some kind of small miracle: Winnipeg-born actor leads art auction for Ukraine
Olena Kayinska was forced to put down her brush at the end of February.
The Ukrainian artist was in the middle of a project when Russian troops invaded her country, prompting her to leave her studio and stay with her mother.
The idea of returning to art seemed like a luxury amid death and destruction, but events also provided material for the project she had to unexpectedly abandon six months ago.
Now, some of his pieces are among those featured in a global online auction co-hosted by a former Winnipegger.
In a mystical way, it’s very war-related, Kayinska said in a phone interview from Lviv, Ukraine. The project titled Trauma explores the theme of recovery.
With her career in limbo, Kayinska knew she had to do something that would not only occupy her time, but give her the ability to help her people. She therefore joined Médecins Sans Frontières as an interpreter and project manager with the humanitarian organization.
Psychologically, it’s easier to overcome that fear and loss of war when you’re around people and doing something useful, she said.
Another call, this time more in line with Kayinskas roots, came in the spring when members of FestivALT, a Jewish arts and activism organization based in Krakow, hit up social media to see if she wanted to be part of a global art auction called Fight with Art.
Winnipeg-born actor and playwright Michael Rubenfeld, who now lives in Krakow, Poland, is co-director of the auction with James Arellano, who is from California.
Rubenfeld got a close-up view of the chilling effects of war as many people fleeing western Ukraine crossed the border into Poland. He and his wife took in a Ukrainian woman and her mother shortly after the invasion. Their house quickly filled with tourniquets, bandages and other supplies as the woman led efforts to collect supplies for distribution to the Ukrainian military.
It was clear that the effects of wars did not stop at the border and that the artistic collective had to pivot, Rubenfeld said.
There was so much news and so much noise about the war that we wanted to make sure there was also a contribution from the human element, the cultural element to keep people rooted in the fact that they were dealing with humans, he said.
The team came up with the idea of organizing a global online art auction to showcase and support Ukrainian artists whose careers had been cut short, as well as to financially support charities helping to alleviate the war.
They were able to find more than 130 original works of art from around 40 artists across Ukraine.
It was no small feat.
The team had to figure out how to get the art out of a country at war.
They have built a network of people to help. Their goal was to get everything to Lviv in western Ukraine, where they had two warehouses. The art was then transported by truck to Krakow. It took about two months to collect everything.
It was kind of a small miracle that we managed to get it all here, Rubenfeld said. When the last truck arrived we were so glad it arrived because you never know with a country at war.
The collection includes pieces made before and after the start of the war.
Artists are fighting to preserve their culture and people from genocide, and the auction is a way to show the world what Ukraine is through art, Rubenfeld said.
The exchange is not that you bought a work of art, it’s that you actually contributed to a people who are trying to preserve their country and their culture.
For Nata Levitasova, practicing art has become a form of therapy.
Art helped me feel a little less pain and now it (turns) my attention from war to art, she said by phone from the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine.
The artist, whose style reflects neocubism and geometric simplification, submitted 10 paintings to the auction. All of the pieces were created before the invasion, but she has since created a series called PAINted, which reflects themes from the war.
The auction runs until September 4. More information can be found at fightwithart.com.
Back in Lviv, Kayinska says Russian attacks have diminished. She was able to develop four plays on war for her Trauma project. While the future remains uncertain, she hopes one day to expose the project internationally.
Artwork coming out of Ukraine shows the true spirit, strength and resilience of artists, she says.
Art shows things that we are only just beginning to reveal in ourselves.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 21, 2022.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/entertainment/2022/08/21/kind-of-a-small-miracle-winnipeg-born-actor-at-the-helm-of-art-auction-for-ukraine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]