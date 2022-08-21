Some kind of small miracle: Winnipeg-born actor leads art auction for Ukraine

Olena Kayinska was forced to put down her brush at the end of February.

The Ukrainian artist was in the middle of a project when Russian troops invaded her country, prompting her to leave her studio and stay with her mother.

The idea of ​​returning to art seemed like a luxury amid death and destruction, but events also provided material for the project she had to unexpectedly abandon six months ago.

Now, some of his pieces are among those featured in a global online auction co-hosted by a former Winnipegger.

In a mystical way, it’s very war-related, Kayinska said in a phone interview from Lviv, Ukraine. The project titled Trauma explores the theme of recovery.

With her career in limbo, Kayinska knew she had to do something that would not only occupy her time, but give her the ability to help her people. She therefore joined Médecins Sans Frontières as an interpreter and project manager with the humanitarian organization.

Psychologically, it’s easier to overcome that fear and loss of war when you’re around people and doing something useful, she said.

Another call, this time more in line with Kayinskas roots, came in the spring when members of FestivALT, a Jewish arts and activism organization based in Krakow, hit up social media to see if she wanted to be part of a global art auction called Fight with Art.

Winnipeg-born actor and playwright Michael Rubenfeld, who now lives in Krakow, Poland, is co-director of the auction with James Arellano, who is from California.

Rubenfeld got a close-up view of the chilling effects of war as many people fleeing western Ukraine crossed the border into Poland. He and his wife took in a Ukrainian woman and her mother shortly after the invasion. Their house quickly filled with tourniquets, bandages and other supplies as the woman led efforts to collect supplies for distribution to the Ukrainian military.

It was clear that the effects of wars did not stop at the border and that the artistic collective had to pivot, Rubenfeld said.

There was so much news and so much noise about the war that we wanted to make sure there was also a contribution from the human element, the cultural element to keep people rooted in the fact that they were dealing with humans, he said.

The team came up with the idea of ​​organizing a global online art auction to showcase and support Ukrainian artists whose careers had been cut short, as well as to financially support charities helping to alleviate the war.

They were able to find more than 130 original works of art from around 40 artists across Ukraine.

It was no small feat.

The team had to figure out how to get the art out of a country at war.

They have built a network of people to help. Their goal was to get everything to Lviv in western Ukraine, where they had two warehouses. The art was then transported by truck to Krakow. It took about two months to collect everything.

It was kind of a small miracle that we managed to get it all here, Rubenfeld said. When the last truck arrived we were so glad it arrived because you never know with a country at war.

The collection includes pieces made before and after the start of the war.

Artists are fighting to preserve their culture and people from genocide, and the auction is a way to show the world what Ukraine is through art, Rubenfeld said.

The exchange is not that you bought a work of art, it’s that you actually contributed to a people who are trying to preserve their country and their culture.

For Nata Levitasova, practicing art has become a form of therapy.

Art helped me feel a little less pain and now it (turns) my attention from war to art, she said by phone from the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine.

The artist, whose style reflects neocubism and geometric simplification, submitted 10 paintings to the auction. All of the pieces were created before the invasion, but she has since created a series called PAINted, which reflects themes from the war.

The auction runs until September 4. More information can be found at fightwithart.com.

Back in Lviv, Kayinska says Russian attacks have diminished. She was able to develop four plays on war for her Trauma project. While the future remains uncertain, she hopes one day to expose the project internationally.

Artwork coming out of Ukraine shows the true spirit, strength and resilience of artists, she says.

Art shows things that we are only just beginning to reveal in ourselves.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 21, 2022.

