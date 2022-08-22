Family of late actor Bill Paxtons settle wrongful death lawsuit





Although the late actor Bill Paxtonknown for his memorable roles in films like Titanic and Alienswho died more than five years ago, his family has only just settled his lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The Paxton family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over four years ago. The lawsuit alleged that the hospital and Paxton were present Dr. Ali Khoïnezhadacted “negligently, recklessly, recklessly and clumsily”, performing an “unconventional” operation that added unnecessary post-surgical risks, according to Deadline. 11 days after Paxton underwent heart surgery to repair damage to his aorta and replace a heart valve, he suffered a fatal stroke on February 25, 2017. The actor was 61. The lawsuit claims that Dr. Khoynezhad was not in the hospital when the stroke and complications from the operation took place, which slowed down medical treatment. He also notes that the surgeon quit his job at Cedars-Sinai shortly after Paxton’s death. family lawyer, Bruce Broilletsaid in a press release at the time, “Bill Paxton and his family trusted the doctors and staff at this medical facility, but instead, Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust. The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death.” News of the family’s new settlement comes after they previously reached a partial settlement with an anesthesiologist’s medical group who agreed to pay $1million, according to Deadline. (scroll down to continue reading) Despite the partial settlement, the lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai and the surgeon still had to go to trial. But now, lawyers for Paxton’s widow, Louisaand their two children, james and lydia, filed a notice in Los Angeles Superior Court stating that they had agreed to settle the case. But according to the original report, the settlement is still pending approval by a judge. A recent statement from attorneys for the Paxton family, Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimbergrevealed that the matter had “been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties”. No further details of the settlement were released as the terms of the new agreement would remain confidential. No more news:

