Rahul Dholakia explains how Bollywood can boost his fortunes: ‘Stop being arrogant’





Rahul Dholkia has some advice for the Hindi film industry, which is going through a lull following consecutive box office failures. The director took to Twitter and, in five points, listed areas to focus on to achieve excellence.

Dholkia, known for directing films like Shah Rukh Khan starring Raees and Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika headlining Parzania, said there needed to be a holistic overhaul of the industry, from better filmmaking at a cost of reduced production. “My 2 cents on what needs to be done by our fraternity: 1. Make better movies. 2. Reduce COP 3. Significantly reduce ticket prices 4. Don’t stream movies on OTT for 3 months 5. Stop being pushy, be inclusive. Maybe this will help you? » My 2 cents on what needs to be done by our fellowship: 1. Make better movies.

2. Reduce COP

3. Significantly reduce ticket prices

4. Do not stream movies on OTT for 3 months

5. Stop being arrogant. be inclusive Maybe that will help? rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 18, 2022 This year, only three Bollywood films – Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files – managed to shine at the box office while other stars’ films exploded including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. . by Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan – both released on August 11 – were dubbed the big disasters of the year, as the films opened over the festive period and fizzled at the box office. Several industry voices have come forward and shared ways the industry can end the streak, from Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to Nikkhil Advani. While the Hindi film industry struggled to reach a decent total, SS Rajamoulis Telugu epic RRR and Kannada actor KGF: Chapter 2 emerged as the biggest grossers of the year so far. The trade is currently awaiting the release of two Hindi films, Vijay Deverakonda-starring Liger, slated for release August 25, and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt. Both upcoming films are backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, whose multi-star comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo opened in cinemas to an average response in June this year.

