Days Gone devs aren’t happy with the actor’s choice





Former Bend Studio staffers John Garvin and Jeff Ross have expressed disappointment over reports that Sam Heughan is in talks for the role of Deacon St. John in the upcoming Movie Days Gone. That a movie would be made based on the game was a surprise in itself, and it seems the production teams’ choice of actor surprised many as well. Fans have already started demanding that actor Sam Witwer, who lent his image and voice to Deacon, be cast in the film. God of War devs also want to see Sam Witwer in the Days Gone movie This https://t.co/zTrPiaIwKN John Garvin (@John_Garvin) August 20, 2022 Ross and Garvins’ thoughts were echoed by God of War director Cory Barlog. Alright, you can argue with me, but you can’t argue with this guy! https://t.co/a9OL90nyLY John Garvin (@John_Garvin) August 21, 2022 Interestingly, Deadlines’ report on the Days Gone movie sparked controversy surrounding Sony’s refusal to release Days Gone 2 and its handling of Bend Studio after the games were released. After their high-profile departures from Bend Studio, Ross and Garvin openly criticized Sony for not giving the game the same treatment as other first-party games like Ghost of Tsushima. Responding to their followers, Ross and Garvin said they hoped to be consulted on the film project, with Garvin stating that he would like credit for creating Days Gone’s world, characters, and story. The duo also made it clear that they have nothing against Sam Heughan, but would like to see Sam Witwer in the role. Days Gone literally used digital doubles if the movie is about Deacon St. John, how can you not use Sam Witwer? asked Garvin. In other news, Modding sites have banned a user who removed Pride flags from the PC version of Spider-Man, and Sony has denied any involvement in the Death Stranding Game Pass deal.

