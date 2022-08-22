National City’s Market on 8th expands with live entertainment and extended hours

National City’s new downtown food hall is bustling every day of the week. People sip coffee while browsing their laptops in the morning, colleagues chat about the day over lunch, and families break bread on long wooden tables for dinner.

Since opening late last year, Market on 8e transformed a once dilapidated corner into a community gathering space. The owners now want to add to that experience with shows and new liquor sales.

Many residents are excited about the additions. Others worry that current challenges, such as finding street parking, will get worse.

To make these business changes, Joel Tubao, who owns and operates the market with his family, sought permission from the city.

He received it last week when the city council unanimously backed his proposals under certain conditions. The councils’ vote came after hearing about three dozen public comments with mixed opinions.

The (Market), as a whole, has been a real catalyst for 8e Street, for our downtown area, said Vice Mayor Marcus Bush. This space has truly become a public gathering space and a community space.

Board members approved changes to the conditional use license for businesses, allowing live performances and extended hours of operation at the venue, which is located at 8e Street and Avenue A.

The changes mean the food hall can now host live entertainment, including bands, karaoke or DJs, from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily and sell craft beer and wine until midnight. Prior to approval, the company could only have a solo artist and sell beer from Novo Brazil, the food halls, only beer seller until 10 p.m. The market may also add a bar on its enclosed rear patio, allow alcohol consumption on the front patio, which is surrounded by a low-level metal fence, and sell liquor to take away.

Customers sit on the back patio and others dine indoors at Market on 8th in National City on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Tammy Murga/ The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Some residents fear extended hours and take-out liquor sales could cause problems, Bill McColl said.

Others were concerned about potential noise disturbance and allowed drinking on the front patio. Tubao said he wasn’t looking to turn his establishment into a nightclub or a place where a bunch of goons could come to party and drink heavily.

What we were looking to do was add more value to the community. You can sit there with a nice glass of wine or craft beer and enjoy the community, he said, adding that he is considering jazz bands on occasion, as well as hosting yoga on terrace and offer kombucha.

Dominic Hernandez, head of one of 12 food hall vendors, said providing a venue for open-mic nights would enhance the hall as a gathering space for people of varying interests and backgrounds. .

Board member Ron Morrison made several suggestions, which the rest of the board endorsed. He called for alcohol sales to end at midnight rather than 1 a.m. and to limit take-out beer to four packs of 16-ounce cans.

One of the most pressing concerns for many residents, business owners and some council members was parking. Since the market opened, street parking on Avenue A and surrounding areas has been an issue, as the food hall and several nearby establishments do not have parking.

David Ramos, who lives on Avenue A near the food hall, said he opposed permit changes because later hours would mean more customers and fewer parking spaces.

I come home and the first thing I have to do is wait outside my house just to get a parking space, just like each of my neighbors, he says.

Although the market is not required to offer parking to customers, Tubao said it has spoken with Southwestern College to allow customers to park in their parking complex at National City Boulevard and 8e Street.

Morrison pointed to the need for more parking or better ways to get traffic flowing if longer opening hours entice customers to stay on the premises longer. He suggested adding paid parking in the area. The city is currently developing a parking management plan and a pilot program that would add meters along several downtown streets.

Bush said parking will certainly be a challenge wherever density increases, such as downtown with several new small businesses and Parco, a 127-unit mixed-use residential and commercial building across from the food hall. .

Jose Rivas, who works at the market and lives on Avenue A, said the recent growth of his neighborhood and food hall as an anchor has brought life back to what was once a ghost town.