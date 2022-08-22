The Hollywood star who provides a living link to the death of Michael Collins The Irish Times

Emmet Dalton was the Zelig of the Irish Revolution, the character in the 1983 Woody Allen film of the same name who keeps popping up at critical events in history.

Dalton fought in three wars, World War I, the Revolutionary War, and the Civil War. In 1915, at the age of 17, he joined the British army to the chagrin of his nationalist father James, who called him a red coat.

In September 1916, while serving in the Royal Dublin Fusiliers, he endured all the horrors of the Battle of the Somme and witnessed the death at Ginchy of former Home Rule MP Tom Kettle.

For many, Kettle was a lost nationalist leader who could have become Prime Minister of a self-governing Irish parliament.

Kettles’ most famous legacy is his poem To My Daughter Betty, the Gift of God where he reflects on the sacrifice he and so many Irish soldiers made during World War I.

Know that we fools, now with the foolish dead, Did not die for the flag, nor for the king, nor for the emperor, But for a dream, born in a shepherd’s shed And for the secret Scripture of the poor.

Six years later, and now a major general in the National Army during the Civil War, Dalton, who had Gaelized his name from Ernest to Emmet, witnessed the death of Michael Collins at Bel na Blth.

The very last photo of Collins alive shows Collins and Dalton in the back of the touring car outside a hotel in Bandon. Shortly after, they were ambushed at Bel na Blth on the evening of August 22, 1922.

He told the driver to drive like hell through the ambush, but fatally and fatally Collins decided to engage the ambush party and was the only fatality of the encounter.

Dalton resigned from the National Army in November 1922. During his notable career thereafter he claimed to be the founder of the Irish film industry. In the 1940s, he worked for impresario Sam Goldwyn of Paramount Films. In 1958 he founded Ardmore Studios in Co Wicklow.

Emmet Dalton (centre) with Michael Collins, Col Dunphy, P MacMahon and D OHegarty. Photography: by Finnerty/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

While living in London, his daughter Audrey was spotted on the London scene by a Hollywood film producer. She moved to Hollywood in 1952 and had a very successful career in the film and television industry in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Some of the movies she starred in were My Cousin Rachel with Olivia de Havilland, Drum Beat with Alan Ladd, Titanic and The Deadliest Sin.

Her television appearances included six episodes of Wagon Train between 1958 and 1964. She made a guest appearance on Perry Mason in 1961 as Kate Eastman in The Case of the Injured Innocent. In 1962 she appeared on Gunsmoke in The Renegades.

Now 88, she is returning to Ireland for the first time in six years and will perform at Bel na Blth on Sunday. On Saturday evening, she dined at the Imperial Hotel in Cork City. It is a place with a special resonance for her. It was here that his father set up his headquarters after leading National Army troops to seize the city on August 10.

It was also where his parents were married in October 1922 and in room 115 where Collins spent his last night alive before he was killed.

I drove to Bel na Blth many years ago. I looked and stopped and remembered, but going now and attending the ceremony is something I didn’t think I would live long enough to make this trip, Ms Dalton said.

I will carry my father’s spirit with me and remember him too and that devastating day for the Collins family and for my father.

It’s really important to me personally to be there and I can’t wait to learn more about its history and see the actual place and be there and then bring it back to my kids, my grandkids and great-grandchildren who are now small.

I want to be able to tell them that I was here on this important day.

In 1978, shortly before his death, Dalton did an interview with the late Cathal OShannon in which he returned to Bel na Blth for the first time since the death of Michael Collins.

The documentary, which aired on RT as Emmet Dalton Remembers, is now available on YouTube to watch.

Ms Dalton said her father was very fond of Collins and was haunted by what happened there.

In general terms, he didn’t tell us much about the past, as it does for people who witnessed traumatic events, she recalls.

He was very fond of Collins. He respected and admired him. They had a close relationship that ran deep between the two of them.

We still had Collins’ footage in our home and the story of what happened was known to all of us (her five children).

Ms Dalton said her father always treasured the memory of Tom Kettle and carried a copy of Kettles’ famous poem with him all his life.

I heard more about it while reading Sean Boynes’ book (who published Emmet Daltons biography in 2015), I learned more about his previous life than I had ever known as as a kid and all the different things he did, she explained.

Every time I see a movie that depicts these kinds of battles in the trenches of World War I, it fills you with disbelief that anyone could have witnessed and experienced this. So many people whose lives have been traumatized by this during this terrible time.

Ms Dalton went to Hollywood with the aim of staying there for six months, but went on to have a successful 27-year career, married and had four children.

I passed out quietly as I got older and graduated from UCLA and graduated at 51! I had a wonderful and very happy life.

She now has 12 grandchildren and just now 13 great-grandchildren. She hopes to pass on to them her pride in her father’s accomplishments.

As a father, he was a very calm man. He was a gentleman. He was just always calm. He was a shrewd businessman. He was a great military man at a young age. He was very modest and quiet and I loved him.