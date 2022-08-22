Joni Mitchell hopes to record music again after ‘losing confidence’ | Entertainment





Joni Mitchell’s ex-husband, Larry Klein, says the veteran singer hopes to return to the studio to record new music. The 78-year-old singer suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her unable to speak or walk for some time, but last month she returned to the stage for her first full show since 2000 at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island – and his former wife Larry said she wanted to return to music. He told Mojo magazine, “She worked to get all kinds of things back, and she wanted to sing again, she just hadn’t reached the point where she had the confidence to get into the studio.” When asked if Joni would ever record new music, he replied, “I wouldn’t be surprised (if she records new music). She’s a hard worker. “She’s been working on regaining the ability to play the guitar, and that means she’s going to start experimenting, and who knows what’s going to happen with that?” People also read… Larry was a session guitarist who met Joni while working on his 1982 record “Wild Things Run Fast” and they fell in love during their time together and were married at the end of the year. They separated during the creation of the singer’s “Turbulent Indigo” album in 1984, but continued to work together after the divorce. After Joni made her return to the festival in July, she revealed that it was the first time she felt nervous about performing. Speaking to CBS News after the show, she said: “I was never nervous about being in front of an audience, but I wanted to be good and I wasn’t sure I could do it. But I didn’t look too bad tonight “I think having a touch of death like that softens me up people.” Joni learned to play the guitar again by watching online tutorials. She said: “I’m learning. I watch videos that are on the net to see where I put my fingers. It’s amazing what an aneurysm knocks out – how to get out of a chair, you don’t know how to get out of a bed… Back to childhood, almost. You have to relearn everything. “ Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

