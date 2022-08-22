Filmfare Awards Withdraw Kangana Ranaut Nomination After ‘False Accusation’ | Bollywood





After Kangana Ranaut said she would sue a top magazine for nominating and inviting her to their award show, the magazine revoked her nomination. Kangana was nominated for Best Actress awards for her film Thalaivii. In a new statement, the association also called the actor’s accusations “false”. (Also read: ‘Faced with mediocre work’: Kangana Ranaut is miffed at being nominated for Best Actress with Vidya Balan and others) In a lengthy statement, they said: “As is customary at the awards show, the Filmfare Editor-in-Chief informed Ms Ranaut of his nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Female Role and asked her for her address to send with the invitation. They also shared a snippet of their message to Kangana, which read, Hello Kangana, warmest congratulations on your Filmfare Award nomination. It will be a pleasure to welcome you there, so RSVP for the awards ceremony on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Center in BKC, Mumbai. This will help us plan your seats. PS Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invitation. Cheers.’ “At no time was there any implication that an award was given to him or that a request to perform at the event was made,” the statement continued. “This is a patently false accusation made by Ms. Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort to bring everyone together in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, which is Indian cinema. The Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded regardless of whether a nominee attends or performs at the function.In addition, Ms. Ranaut, a 5-time Filmfare award winner, has received the award twice in absentia (2014 and 2015) Although she knew she would not attend or perform. They also revoked his appointment. Given Ms. Ranaut’s irresponsible remarks about the Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the film Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against his malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill. Earlier today said Kangana I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014 but since I got many calls from them for attending their award ceremony this year, because they want to give me an award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they still nominate me. It’s below my dignity, my work ethic and my value system to encourage such corrupt practices anyway, which is why I decided to sue @filmfare… thank you. Reacting to the magazine’s statement, Kangana wrote, “@filmfare has finally withdrawn my acting nominations from bets, thank you to everyone who has supported me in this fight against the corrupt system, but that doesn’t stop me from d to take legal action against them…my effort is to end these unethical practices and stop such malicious awards shows see you in court @filmfare.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mixzhare.com/entertainment/movies/filmfare-awards-withdraw-kangana-ranauts-nomination-after-false-accusation-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos