What Amit Shah said after meeting actor Jr NTR





Mr. Shah is on a one-day visit to Telangana. New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met popular actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Mr. Shah, who is on an official visit to Telangana, described the RRR star as “the gem of Telugu cinema” and a “very talented actor”. “We had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the crown jewel of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad,” Mr Shah wrote on social media. Mr Shah and Jr NTR met at a hotel in Hyderabad. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr or Jr NTR is an extremely popular Indian actor whose recent film RRR co-star Ram Charan has achieved international fame. We had a great interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad. .@tarak9999pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022 Earlier in the day, Mr Shah, during his one-day visit to Telangana, accused the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government of being ‘anti-farmer’ and plunging the state into a debt crisis despite more “Rs 2 lakh crore” aid from the central government led by Narendra Modi. “KCR had promised the people of Telangana that it would send Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit household and give every Dalit in the state three acres of land and one acre of land to every tribal. But he didn’t even hold a only promise,” Shah was quoted as saying by PTI news agency. “Despite the aid of Rs 2-lakh crore from the Modi government, Telangana has fallen into debt. I promise that if the BJP is elected to power (in the next elections), Telangana will also be developed like other states in the country,” did he declare. added. However, Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy responded by saying such comments were unbecoming of a Union home minister. “He spoke like a leader at the pit level,” Mr. Reddy said. Shah’s comments came at a town hall meeting around 5pm in Munugodu assembly constituency, which is set for another by-vote after serving in Congress Komatireddy MP Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post and joined the BJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/gem-of-cinema-what-amit-shah-said-after-meeting-actor-jr-ntr-3274181

