Entertainment
Report: Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown was fined for speeding weeks before her arrest | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Before Marquise Brown was arrested for speeding earlier this month, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was ticketed for another speeding violation this summer.
According TMZ Sports, Brown was cited going 71 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on June 9 in Maricopa County, Arizona. He is due in October and faces a $350 fine.
Less than two months later, Brown was arrested on August 3 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for going over the 61 mph limit.
In Arizona, a criminal speeding ticket can be charged if the driver exceeds 85 mph, resulting in up to 30 days in jail and up to $500 in fines, per Joseph M. Romero of the Arizona Republic.
Brown said he was “very disappointed” in himself when he addressed the incident last week.
“Just learn from it, you know, I’m not one to get in trouble,” Brown told reporters. “So I’m just going to put it in my past and make sure I always do the right things at the right time.”
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he didn’t expect more off-field incidents from the extended.
“Obviously he knows he has to be better than that, and he will go ahead,” Kingsbury said at a press conference.
Brown is entering his first year with the Cardinals after coming in a draft trade from the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old set career highs in 2021 with 91 catches for 1,008 yards, adding six touchdowns.
|
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10046116-report-marquise-hollywood-brown-was-ticketed-for-speeding-weeks-before-arrest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]