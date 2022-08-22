Report: Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown was fined for speeding weeks before her arrest | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Before Marquise Brown was arrested for speeding earlier this month, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was ticketed for another speeding violation this summer.

According TMZ Sports, Brown was cited going 71 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on June 9 in Maricopa County, Arizona. He is due in October and faces a $350 fine.

Less than two months later, Brown was arrested on August 3 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for going over the 61 mph limit.

In Arizona, a criminal speeding ticket can be charged if the driver exceeds 85 mph, resulting in up to 30 days in jail and up to $500 in fines, per Joseph M. Romero of the Arizona Republic.

Brown said he was “very disappointed” in himself when he addressed the incident last week.

“Just learn from it, you know, I’m not one to get in trouble,” Brown told reporters. “So I’m just going to put it in my past and make sure I always do the right things at the right time.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he didn’t expect more off-field incidents from the extended.

“Obviously he knows he has to be better than that, and he will go ahead,” Kingsbury said at a press conference.

Brown is entering his first year with the Cardinals after coming in a draft trade from the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old set career highs in 2021 with 91 catches for 1,008 yards, adding six touchdowns.