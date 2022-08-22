Leon Vitali, actor and collaborator of Stanley Kubrick, dies at 74





Leon Vitali worked behind the scenes in all of Stanley Kubrick’s later films. First, there was “The Shining”, where Vitali was Kubrick’s personal assistant. He would occupy this position again on both “Full Metal Jacket” and “Eyes Wide Shut”, but he was also hired as casting director for these two images as well, even being the only one credited on “Full Metal Jacket”. Having been an actor in a Kubrick film himself, Vitali probably knew how to find the people with the right faces, the right energies and the right temperaments who could blend into Kubrick’s unique and demanding production process. Plus, he probably had plenty of great ideas in those pictures that we could never really get to know. Apart from his work with Stanley Kubrick, Vitali appeared occasionally in small roles in films, was a costume designer on the film “Mackan” with his wife Kersti, was an associate producer of Todd Fields’ formidable drama “Little Children”. , and even co-wrote and directed the 2nd unit for a Swedish TV adaptation of “Hamlet” with Stellan Skarsgrd. Leon Vitali has had a rare career in the film industry, observing the filmmaking process from all sides as it bounces from position to position. A documentary came out in 2018 called “Filmworker” about the life of Leon Vitali, which you can rent from your favorite digital retailer. You may not have known his name, but the man lived a fascinating and unexpected life, which is now sadly over. I hope he enjoyed it as much as we appreciate the art he helped create.

