Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Bennifer wedding 2.0, Zayn Malik surprises fans with 1D coverage and more





This week was another rollercoaster as people in the industry seemed to be rolling to the beat of their own drums. While ongoing lawsuits and police cases are a constant in Hollywood, this week's investigations into Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's assault case came as a shock to many, as Jolie alleged a domestic violence incident on the jet, with the case being handled by the FBI. Also, the records were the news of Johnny Depp's return to the movie scene following his monumental win over ex-wife Amber Heard. Although he has yet to step foot in front of the camera, the actor is set to take the director's hat in an upcoming biopic about an Italian sculptor. Keep scrolling to find out everything that happened in Hollywood last week. Bennifer marries a second time After having an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted their wedding weekend as they brought family and friends to Affleck's lavish Georgia estate for a second wedding ceremony. The ceremony took place Saturday at an 87-acre property in Georgia. BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her Hollywood debut HBO has released the second official teaser for highly anticipated star Lily Rose-Depp's The Idol, with it the platform confirming rumors of Jennie Ruby Jane's debut in the industry as an actress while previews of 'she were captured through the one-minute clip. . The series is created by The Weeknd who also stars alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson. Zayn Malik surprises 1D fans On Tuesday, Zayn Malik left fans stunned as he took to Instagram to share a clip of himself singing One Direction's 2014 track Night Changes. The track released a year before its One Direction release which took place in March 2015, sparked rumors of a possible 1D reunion. Amber Heard hires a new legal assistant After losing her libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp last month, the Aquaman starlet's legal team alerted Fairfax County, Virginia to their client appealing the verdict which has was voted on unanimously by a jury that awarded Depp $10 million in compensation as he was pronounced the winner of the lawsuit. Though Heard doesn't seem to lack resolve as she doubles down on the case and hires a new legal team to help her.

