At Lake Caroga, Aucoin leads the entire festival in an entertaining program – The Daily Gazette





CAROGA LAKE The 11th Annual Caroga Lake Music Festival had its final classical orchestra concert on Friday night before a crowd of cheering fans. It was also the debut of composer/conductor Matthew Aucoin, who contributed four of his own works to the program. For those who have not visited this festival, the site is worth the detour. The location is the former Shermans Amusement Park, which opened in 1921 and hosted large groups for about 50 years, a dance hall, carousel and Ferris wheel on the shores of Lake Caroga, which is just inside Adirondack Park. The festival began when 19-year-old cellist Kyle Barrett Price of the Cleveland Institute of Music played concerts with friends at his grandmother’s house. The idea of ​​developing an artist-led creative community formed and in 2012 the Caroga Lake Music Festival was founded. It has since grown to over 35 concerts over a five week period and has expanded to other venues through the Caroga Lake Collective and includes all types of music, theater and various symposiums. There is also a dream to build a new amphitheater on site and a year-round artist’s house on a nearby estate. Before each concert at Shermans, the carousel spins for two hours. It’s a magical ride on the horses and to see the wonderful stained glass animals around the inside of the ceilings created by Adirondack Glass. The Ferris wheel is not working but is lit at night. The concert took place indoors, where the audience could watch the sunset through the open doors, a charming and serene addition to music that was anything but soothing. The program included duets and solos with the 40-piece orchestra. Aucoin, 32, is a 2018 MacArthur Grant and artist-in-residence at the Los Angeles Opera. The crowd heard his Cello/Bass Dual; This Earth for countertenor and piano; Shaker Dance for violin/cello and orchestra; and family dinner for two violins and orchestra. His style was apparent in all of them: rapid, almost frantic repetitions of same-note patterns, a few long line exchanges between players, percussive rhythms, lots of unison, and pieces that ended suddenly. All the musicians played with great commitment and energy. They included cellists Mitch Lyon and Price, bass Jonathan Borden, and violinists Keir GoGwilt and Andy Liang. The most effective piece of this group was This Earth. Countertenor Nicholas Kelliher, a master’s candidate at the University of Cinncinati, sang with a wonderfully well-tuned voice at Aucoin’s piano in a vocal line independent of the piano parts and spatially open harmonies. Based on the opening lines of Dantès’ Purgatory, Kelliher sang in archaic Italian with compelling emotion. The finale was GoGwilt as soloist in Beethovens Violin Concerto conducted by Aucoin. He set traditional tempos with an orchestra that provided strong backing. GoGwilt was pretty smooth technically but a bit flat, which corrected itself midway through the first move. But on the beat, instead of sticking to Beethoven, he and the lead bass player indulged in disorganized and very impromptu improvisations that not only destroyed Beethoven’s beauty but were utterly inappropriate. It’s one thing to present a backing piece in a modern style with a masterpiece, like this violin concerto; it is quite another to impose the two styles together as an insult to the composer and the public. The remaining two movements proceeded traditionally. Although the festival ends on Sunday, there are additional concerts on site with Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra the finale on September 30. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, Life and Arts, Life and Arts

