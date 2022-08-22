Father John Misty Finds Catharsis in Hollywood Forever: Concert Review

On the second night of his two-night party at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Father John Misty sang “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” at the start of the show, as he does nearly every night of his current tour, then confessed that, on The night before, he had blown a significant portion of the lyrics. Unable to explain this unusual time frame, he attributed it to this particular song choice perhaps. then on the nose that thinking about it kind of threw it off a bit.

If he was a more woo-woo kind of person, maybe he would have blamed it on the assembly of local spirits laughing at him, for daring to be so meta that he finally played a gig on the sacred ground turned entertainment-place which he named a song after. (“We should let this dead man sleep,” indeed? — to quote the tune.) But Father John isn’t that kind of mystic, as audiences would soon be reminded with a reading of “Pure Comedy,” his own anti epic. – divine comedy, which is of little use for wishful thinking.

Yet the pairing of artist and setting had a synergistic, if not spiritualistic quality. “It only occurred to me last night, the first time I played in a graveyard, that my catalog had quite a large number of corpses,” he said. “We’re, like, five years and quite a few dead.” This was after opening a set full of short-story type songs with “Q4,” a recent song about an ambitious novelist who takes advantage of her late sister’s life story idea-lifting, followed by mentions of a funeral of a late grandfather in “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”, succeeded by “Chloë”, which ends with the effervescent starlet of the title throwing herself from her balcony.

Although Misty then promised that “no one will die in this next song, but I think you’ll like it anyway”, there was more deadly business to come. In “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” one of the standout songs from her latest album, “Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” it’s only a cat that perishes (sorry to the “only” cat fans), reflecting the slow death of the relationship between its two defeated owners. It was by far the most poignant number of the night, even though Misty cracks a “one down, eight to go” joke amid the sobering lyrics.

But the most brash selection here, as it is perhaps in all of Misty’s catalog, was a death prevention number. “I would like to dedicate this next to all the dead,” he said. “It’s called ‘Please don’t die’.” abuse or depression. The message: You’re needed here more than Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Johnny Ramone, or anyone else who stays behind when the doors are locked for the night.

Depressing sight? Nooooo. If you think so, you don’t know Misty — or maybe you do because, admittedly, the material from the five albums he’s amassed over the past decade can be a little dark around the edges. In fact, it may actually be quite close to the abyss, come to think of it, at the base. But he’s likely to climax with (in mortuary parlance) “celebration of life” stuff. It can take the form of “Holy Shit,” which Misty performed acoustically as her first encore song on Friday, which lists a litany of everything that can and will go wrong in a fallen world, then adds, lovingly, “But this that I fail to see what it has to do with you and I. It comes in the spirit of love among the ruins of a catchy whole band song that almost always comes towards the climax of a show , “I Love You, Honeybear”, or whoever does it sometimes, “Real Love Baby”.

On “Chloë…,” the album he released earlier this year, Misty seemed to be developing a writing style that deviated in many ways from what he had done in the past. Radical statements about the futility of human folly have mostly gone (except in the record’s closing number); the same goes for seemingly personal or denominational songs. He’s becoming more of a short story writer, and while the dead cat song is pretty self-explanatory — he joked that he was “aiming for universality” with that one — some of the others are a bit harder to understand first or even a second listen. So it was helpful, for those who care, when Misty introduced the new “Buddy’s Rendezvous” by talking about “a guy who gets out of jail and goes to visit his daughter and has comforting shitty advice for her “. Well, of course it is…and knowing that these extra cases actually help make the point that Misty is more empathetic than you might have imagined, in addition to her growing penchant for fiction.

The new album contains some of the best orchestral arrangements that have been put on a pop record in years, by Drew Erickson, and unexpectedly these carried over to the tour, thanks to a string section and a bass section. brass that Misty took on the road with him. He’s brought chords in the past, but they’ve never been more vital than they are on most new material – especially a song like “Chloë”, which is overtly reminiscent of the 1940s, whatever the decade in which it takes place. Misty’s spirit. (He admitted to feeling stuck in a rut during the pandemic and rhetorically asked the crowd if anyone else was filling the quarantine void by writing in the vein of “hot jazz.”)

In fact, it is hard to remember better arrangements for small orchestra ever employed on stage by a pop artist, whether with the ironic warmth of “Chloë” or for the increased chills down the spine of some of the quieter from Misty, more icy numbers. One of them, “The Palace”, remains about as beautiful or beautifully eerie as pop music gets – and where better to hear a song with a chilling chorus of “I’m above my head” than in a cemetery?

Father John Misty at Hollywood Forever

Chris Willman/Variety

The show was perhaps most notable for its unconventional use of orchestration, but Misty isn’t completely averse to giving an audience a few songs that have the hallmarks of a more standard rock show. One of his rockiest numbers, “Date Night,” was performed on Hollywood Forever’s first night, but not the second. (Misty mixes up the setlists; between the two nights instead, there were 14 songs that played one night or the other but not both, rewarding the regulars, of which there were obviously a few.)

The horns are featured prominently on “When You’re Smiling and Astride Me,” which features Misty as something of a soul man. “True Affection,” a seven-year-old song he rarely performs, dropped Friday and showed what he’d be like as an EDM artist, though it’s a direction he seems less likely to take now than never, since he discovered since he now records songs that sound more like Benny Goodman than Benny Blanco. On the other side of the scale, he left in some extra guitar jamming during an encore version of “I’m Writing a Novel” (“We’ve got time,” he urged, without hesitation. bump into curfew like it did the night before), so much so that it could have been mistaken for a stinging cover of Grateful Dead.

Misty had “Real Love Baby” on the set list Thursday as her closest, but ran out of time; he resigned early Friday to ensure he got it. The off-album track is an inevitable crowd favorite as it’s an anomaly in its catalog, as an absolute feel-good single. “I have no recollection of writing that song,” he confessed over the roar of the band and orchestra as they bought the melody for a landing, seemingly indicating that something was wrong. so simple could only come from an automatic write or a blackout. . But especially in this context, perhaps he wasn’t about to deny a crowd a good bodily resurrection.