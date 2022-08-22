The Weeknd heads to the gutters of Hollywood in a new teaser for The Idol





HBO released the second teaser for The idolthe upcoming drama series created by the sick and twisted minds of The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) and Euphoria director Sam Levinson. In addition to reminding us that The idol will feature copious amounts of sex, the new preview offers a deeper look at its extensive cast. Tesfaye himself will star as a self-help guru, club owner, and modern-day cult leader who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. In the trailer, we see the latter’s character being taken on a night of clubbing by BLACKPINK’s Jennie (credited here as Jennie Ruby Jane), who will be making her acting debut on the show. It has already been confirmed that the main cast will also feature Troye Sivan, former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan and Transparent Hari Nef, while the recurring cast will include TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and The All-American Rejects’ Tyson Ritter. In the latest teaser, we learn that more actors and artists are set to appear, including Moses Sumney, Mike Dean, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, DaVine Joy Randolph, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. This latest inclusion is particularly noteworthy since Tesfaye recently appeared on an episode of The simpsons (on which Azaria voices over a dozen characters). Check out the new trailer for The idol below: Jennie talked about her casting in The idol last month, saying in a statement from YG Entertainment: I found the storyline very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I will work hard, so please look at me with affection. The new trailer comes just days after BLACKPINK returned with their new single Pink Venom. Little is known about The idol, although the new trailer promises to take us deep into the gutters of Hollywood. The first season will run for six episodes and is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime before the end of the year, with a specific premiere date yet to be announced. United Kingdom, The idol will premiere on Sky and the NOW streaming service. The show itself was announced last June and began filming in November. In April, it was reported that numerous reshoots would be done to review its creative direction; HBO confirmed this, saying in a statement that the series was adjusting its cast and crew to serve a new direction. Tesfaye is currently touring across North America, playing The Weeknd on his long-delayed After Hours Til Dawn Tour. In a four-star ‘Dawn FM’ review that arrived in January NME Rhian Daly said the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself. Earlier this month, Tesfaye released a remix of Dawn FM’s Best Friends cut featuring Summer Walker. It was also teased that a new collaboration with Grimes will be released this summer. Later this year, Tesfaye will launch haunted houses at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Universals Orlando, inspired by his 2020 album After Hours. The houses, both named The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, were designed by the team behind Universals Halloween Horror Nights, in collaboration with the singer himself. They are based on the visuals and aesthetics of After Hours.

