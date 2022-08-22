Meet Your Chef: Lauren Ridout of Slapped Woodfired Pizza

Lauren Ridout brought her Slapped Woodfired Pizza concept from San Diego to Minturn.

Lauren Ridout/Courtesy Photo

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily features area chefs in a new series called Meet Your Chef so you can learn a little more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you are a local chef and would like to be part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson ([email protected]) and Sean Naylor ([email protected]).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Lauren Ridout, owner/chef of Slapped Woodfired Pizza at Agora in Minturn.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I arrived on June 1st. My good friend Larry Stone, owner of the Scarab and Helens House in downtown Minturn, donated his side yard during the pandemic to the community so people would have a place to dine out. With the help of a few friends, they created a funky outdoor dining area filled with tables and chairs, children’s toys and quirky artwork. A year later, he added an outdoor kitchen inside the space. We were both very curious to see how a plant-based food operation would perform in the highlands and so after many conversations we decided to take myself and my San Diego pizza concept out.

Lauren Ridout with a stone oven pizza at the Minturn Agora.

Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily

Q: When did you first realize you wanted to be a chef?

A: I’ve always loved cooking! Both of my parents welcomed my brother and me into the kitchen at such a young age. It always felt very natural to me. Becoming a chef happened by chance. Shortly after becoming a vegan, I started making meals for myself because I was very busy and didn’t have many opportunities to eat healthy plant-based meals. My neighbors and friends jumped on board and it quickly turned into a thriving business. I couldn’t have been happier working for myself and being in a creative space every day.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: When I was in my early twenties, I was obsessed with the Food Network. I was inspired a lot by Bobby Flay and Giada de Laurentis at that time. After becoming a vegetarian in 2011 and a vegan in 2017, I really went back in time to find inspiration. Cooking has become a fun game. I deconstructed all my favorite recipes and pieced together the ingredients like building blocks to recreate similar flavor profiles. I believe some of the best chefs in the world have a strong vegetarian game and I really admire Chef Bryant Terry, Gaz Oakley and Miyoko Schinner to name a few.

In addition to wood-fired pizza, the menu at Ridouts is fresh and healthy. They also serve breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.

Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily

Q: What is your favorite spice?

A: Fennel seed, I could use it in almost anything!

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Tofu This clean, complete vegetable protein is super versatile. I love that it takes on the flavor of any seasoning and can have so many different textures and uses.

Q: Your favorite fruits and vegetables?

A: Guanabana (soursop) is my favorite fruit. This is its name in Costa Rica, but it has other names depending on which country you are in. The flavor is super interesting, sweet, tart, tropical, buttery. My favorite vegetables are tomatoes. I couldn’t live without them!

Q: Name your carbs: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc. ?

A: Quinoa! It’s so healthy, versatile, and pretty much the only carb I don’t feel guilty about after eating.

Minturn’s Agora invites guests to bring food from other Minturn dining establishments, but also offers Slapped wood-fired pizzas on site.

Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My favorite comfort food is a large California-style burrito. Being plant-based, my perfect burrito is stuffed with refried beans, fries, guacamole, extra pico de gallo, fajita vegetables, and lettuce, not to mention the hot sauce!

Q: Is there anything else about you that we should share?

A: While my current gig is plant-based pizza in Minturn until October, I’m still looking for new outlets for my passion. I enjoy cooking at all levels; wellness retreats, catering, awareness, at home, advice, etc. For more information about me, visit PlantitudeSD.com .