Entertainment
Meet Your Chef: Lauren Ridout of Slapped Woodfired Pizza
Editor’s note: The Vail Daily features area chefs in a new series called Meet Your Chef so you can learn a little more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you are a local chef and would like to be part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson ([email protected]) and Sean Naylor ([email protected]).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: My name is Lauren Ridout, owner/chef of Slapped Woodfired Pizza at Agora in Minturn.
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I arrived on June 1st. My good friend Larry Stone, owner of the Scarab and Helens House in downtown Minturn, donated his side yard during the pandemic to the community so people would have a place to dine out. With the help of a few friends, they created a funky outdoor dining area filled with tables and chairs, children’s toys and quirky artwork. A year later, he added an outdoor kitchen inside the space. We were both very curious to see how a plant-based food operation would perform in the highlands and so after many conversations we decided to take myself and my San Diego pizza concept out.
Q: When did you first realize you wanted to be a chef?
A: I’ve always loved cooking! Both of my parents welcomed my brother and me into the kitchen at such a young age. It always felt very natural to me. Becoming a chef happened by chance. Shortly after becoming a vegan, I started making meals for myself because I was very busy and didn’t have many opportunities to eat healthy plant-based meals. My neighbors and friends jumped on board and it quickly turned into a thriving business. I couldn’t have been happier working for myself and being in a creative space every day.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: When I was in my early twenties, I was obsessed with the Food Network. I was inspired a lot by Bobby Flay and Giada de Laurentis at that time. After becoming a vegetarian in 2011 and a vegan in 2017, I really went back in time to find inspiration. Cooking has become a fun game. I deconstructed all my favorite recipes and pieced together the ingredients like building blocks to recreate similar flavor profiles. I believe some of the best chefs in the world have a strong vegetarian game and I really admire Chef Bryant Terry, Gaz Oakley and Miyoko Schinner to name a few.
Q: What is your favorite spice?
A: Fennel seed, I could use it in almost anything!
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Tofu This clean, complete vegetable protein is super versatile. I love that it takes on the flavor of any seasoning and can have so many different textures and uses.
Q: Your favorite fruits and vegetables?
A: Guanabana (soursop) is my favorite fruit. This is its name in Costa Rica, but it has other names depending on which country you are in. The flavor is super interesting, sweet, tart, tropical, buttery. My favorite vegetables are tomatoes. I couldn’t live without them!
Q: Name your carbs: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc. ?
A: Quinoa! It’s so healthy, versatile, and pretty much the only carb I don’t feel guilty about after eating.
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: My favorite comfort food is a large California-style burrito. Being plant-based, my perfect burrito is stuffed with refried beans, fries, guacamole, extra pico de gallo, fajita vegetables, and lettuce, not to mention the hot sauce!
Q: Is there anything else about you that we should share?
A: While my current gig is plant-based pizza in Minturn until October, I’m still looking for new outlets for my passion. I enjoy cooking at all levels; wellness retreats, catering, awareness, at home, advice, etc. For more information about me, visit PlantitudeSD.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/meet-your-chef-lauren-ridout-of-slapped-woodfired-pizza/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]