Vivek Agnihotri reveals Bollywood’s darkest secrets; says, ‘His belly is so dark that an ordinary man can’t understand’ | Hindi Movie News





Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s comment on The Kashmir Files’ Oscar nomination. And now Vivek has posted a long note on Twitter and titled it Bollywood An inside story. Vivek wrote, “I have now spent enough years in Bollywood to understand how it works. What you see is not Bollywood. The real Bollywood is in its dark alleys. Its underbelly is so dark that it is impossible for an ordinary man to understand. Let’s understand it: in these dark alleys you can find broken dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a museum of storytelling, then it is also a cemetery of talents. It’s not about rejection. Anyone who comes here knows that rejection is part of the deal. The letter continues, it is the humiliation and exploitation that shatters the tender dreams, hopes and belief in all forms of humanity. One can survive without food but living without respect, self-esteem and hope is impossible. No middle-class youngster grows up imagining being in this situation. It hits so hard that instead of fighting, we give up. Lucky are those who return home. Who stay, separate. Those who find some success, but not the real one, fall into drugs, alcohol and all kinds of life-threatening stuff. Now they need money. Thus, they are introduced to all kinds of fun money. A certain success is the most dangerous. You are in showbiz with no income or power. You gotta look like a star, party like a star, PR like a star but you’re not a star” Bollywood. An inner story. pl. Lily. https://t.co/e4WcBvJLLU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) 1661057794000 Meanwhile, work-wise, Vivek is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘The Delhi Files’ which will be released in 2024.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/vivek-agnihotri-reveals-bollywoods-darkest-secrets-says-its-underbelly-is-so-dark-that-a-common-man-cant-fathom/articleshow/93690255.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos