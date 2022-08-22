Entertainment
Leon Vitali, collaborator of Stanley Kubrick and actor of Barry Lyndon, dies at 74 | Movies
Leon Vitali, the Barry Lyndon actor who became one of Stanley Kubricks’ closest associates, has died aged 74.
Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles, his family announced Sunday. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, including his three children, Masha, Max and Vera.
Leon was a special, charming man, driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went, his children said. He will be remembered with love and will be sadly missed by the many people he touched.
Although Vitali has often been portrayed as Kubricks’ assistant, the 2017 documentary Filmworker shed light on his enormous and largely unrecognized contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures, from The Shining to Eyes Wide Shut. He has done everything from casting and coaching actors to supervising restorations. Vitali even once installed a video monitor so Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat.
Matthew Modine, who starred in Kubricks Full Metal Jacket, tweeted his condolences on Sunday.
There are people we meet who have a profound impact on our lives. Léon Vitali was one of those people in mine, Modine wrote. An artist in all aspects of his life. A loving father and friend to so many. A kind, generous and indulgent nature. He exemplified and personified grace.
Filmmaker Lee Unkrich also tweeted that he was completely heartbroken. He helped me tremendously with my Shining book and I’m disgusted that he doesn’t see it. He was a gentle, kind, humble and generous man and an essential part of the Stanley Kubricks team.
Before meeting Kubrick, Vitali was a rising actor in the UK, appearing on several UK TV shows including Softly, Softly, Follyfoot, Z Cars and Notorious Woman.
In 1974, he was cast as Barry Lyndon as Lord Bullingdon, the son-in-law of Ryan ONeals’ lead character.
Vitali was so fascinated by Kubrick and his processes that he made the unusual decision to give up acting and devote himself entirely to the famously demanding director for more than two decades.
Vitalis’ next credit to Kubrick was as the director’s personal assistant on The Shining, though that’s only part of the story; he helped cast four-year-old Danny Lloyd to play Danny Torrance and Louise and Lisa Burns as the creepy Grady twins (citing Diane Arbus as the inspiration).
Meeting Stanley was a turning point for me, he told the Guardian in 2017. Thanks to him, I started to see things from a different perspective. I talked to Stanley about working with him, and he said, OK, let’s see what happens. That same year, he described his decision to give up acting as the only really, really drastic change in my life.
After Kubricks’ death in 1999, Vitali oversaw the restoration of many of Kubricks’ films and received a Cinema Audio Society award for his work. He then worked with director Todd Field on his films Little Children and In the Bedroom.
Before making the Filmworker documentary, its director, Tony Zierra, said he and many Kubrick-obsessed fans knew Vitali for his performances in Barry Lyndon and Eyes Wide Shut, in which he played Red Cloak, and for being a key member of Kubrick’s inner circle. . But when he finally met Vitali to direct the film, he was struck by her kindness, her humility and the fascinating breadth of her story.
Zierra is working on a Filmworker director’s cut that will include new footage he and Vitali wanted in the film but couldn’t be made in time for its Cannes debut in 2017.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/aug/22/leon-vitali-stanley-kubrick-collaborator-and-barry-lyndon-actor-dies-aged-74
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]