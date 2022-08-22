Leon Vitali, collaborator of Stanley Kubrick and actor of Barry Lyndon, dies at 74 | Movies

Leon Vitali, the Barry Lyndon actor who became one of Stanley Kubricks’ closest associates, has died aged 74.

Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles, his family announced Sunday. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, including his three children, Masha, Max and Vera.

Leon was a special, charming man, driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went, his children said. He will be remembered with love and will be sadly missed by the many people he touched.

Although Vitali has often been portrayed as Kubricks’ assistant, the 2017 documentary Filmworker shed light on his enormous and largely unrecognized contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures, from The Shining to Eyes Wide Shut. He has done everything from casting and coaching actors to supervising restorations. Vitali even once installed a video monitor so Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat.

Matthew Modine, who starred in Kubricks Full Metal Jacket, tweeted his condolences on Sunday.

There are people we meet who have a profound impact on our lives. Léon Vitali was one of those people in mine, Modine wrote. An artist in all aspects of his life. A loving father and friend to so many. A kind, generous and indulgent nature. He exemplified and personified grace.

Filmmaker Lee Unkrich also tweeted that he was completely heartbroken. He helped me tremendously with my Shining book and I’m disgusted that he doesn’t see it. He was a gentle, kind, humble and generous man and an essential part of the Stanley Kubricks team.

Before meeting Kubrick, Vitali was a rising actor in the UK, appearing on several UK TV shows including Softly, Softly, Follyfoot, Z Cars and Notorious Woman.

In 1974, he was cast as Barry Lyndon as Lord Bullingdon, the son-in-law of Ryan ONeals’ lead character.

Vitali was so fascinated by Kubrick and his processes that he made the unusual decision to give up acting and devote himself entirely to the famously demanding director for more than two decades.

Vitalis’ next credit to Kubrick was as the director’s personal assistant on The Shining, though that’s only part of the story; he helped cast four-year-old Danny Lloyd to play Danny Torrance and Louise and Lisa Burns as the creepy Grady twins (citing Diane Arbus as the inspiration).

Meeting Stanley was a turning point for me, he told the Guardian in 2017. Thanks to him, I started to see things from a different perspective. I talked to Stanley about working with him, and he said, OK, let’s see what happens. That same year, he described his decision to give up acting as the only really, really drastic change in my life.

After Kubricks’ death in 1999, Vitali oversaw the restoration of many of Kubricks’ films and received a Cinema Audio Society award for his work. He then worked with director Todd Field on his films Little Children and In the Bedroom.

Before making the Filmworker documentary, its director, Tony Zierra, said he and many Kubrick-obsessed fans knew Vitali for his performances in Barry Lyndon and Eyes Wide Shut, in which he played Red Cloak, and for being a key member of Kubrick’s inner circle. . But when he finally met Vitali to direct the film, he was struck by her kindness, her humility and the fascinating breadth of her story.

Zierra is working on a Filmworker director’s cut that will include new footage he and Vitali wanted in the film but couldn’t be made in time for its Cannes debut in 2017.