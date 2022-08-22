Entertainment
New ways for Hollywood dermatologists to fight cellulite – The Hollywood Reporter
Ashley Graham, Demi Lovato, Olivia Munn and Lizzo are among stars who have posted cellulite-revealing selfies on social media while speaking out to celebrate being perfectly imperfect. “I have cellulite,” Amy Schumer said, “and I still deserve love.”
Others in the spotlight continue to search for minimally invasive solutions to get rid of that stubborn dimpled skin – found mostly on the thighs, buttocks and stomach. Cellulite is more prevalent in women (due to the distribution of fat, muscle, and connective tissue) and occurs when fibrous, lattice-like connective cords pull downward, pocketing fat in between. So all the topical creams, massages, and dry brushes in the world won’t make a difference.
But recent advances in non-surgical skin-toning and firming devices, as well as Qwo — the first FDA-approved injectable enzyme treatment for cellulite on the buttocks — offer a range of promising anti-cellulite tools.
Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Harold Lancer, whose global clientele includes Margot Robbie and Beyoncé, focuses on three key treatments. To treat more superficial ripples over large areas, the doctor turns to the Emsculpt Neo machine, a combination of radiofrequency and electromagnetic energies that “help tighten some of the ‘reinforcements’ or fibrous attachments between the skin and the underlining lining. fat, called fascia, in addition to reducing some of the superficial fat,” he says. cellulite-prone skin”. For smaller areas, such as above the belly button or on the inside of the arms, he turns to Venus Legacy radiofrequency to tighten the fibers of the skin. The “saucer-shaped depressions » larger ones require subcision, a low-side-effect surgery that uses local anesthesia and needles specially designed to cut individual cords one by one. The treatments are followed by injections of hyperdiluted Sculptra filler.
“The way people talk, you’d think cellulite is the scourge of Western civilization,” says LA dermatologist Ava Shamban, whose global list of clients includes Angela Bassett and Molly Sims. She points out that the “pimple mattress appearance” of cellulite seems most pronounced on “loose, sagging skin,” which is a separate issue.
Like Lancer, Shamban uses several modalities. “We’re really hammering cellulite – whether it’s an injectable enzyme [Qwo] dissolve the strips in two to three treatments or subcision to release the strips; Injections of Radiesse or Sculptra to fill in cellulite; then Emtone or Morpheus8 thermal radiofrequency to firm the skin,” she says.
Regarding the pros and cons of Qwo, Shamban says, “The good thing about Qwo is that it’s quick and doesn’t hurt even in people with lower pain thresholds, and it works. . The current downside is the bruise [which lasts about two weeks], so it’s not something you can do right before filming or getting into a bikini, but the company is actively researching how to minimize it. We’ve found that compression helps, and we can treat some of them with a laser, like we do for Botox or filler bruises.
Shamban mentions two other new FDA-approved cellulite therapies for the buttocks and thighs: Resonic, a device that uses advanced rapid acoustic waves to break up fibrous tissue, and Avéli, a hook-shaped device that requires local anesthesia. and cut the connective tissue strips. She hasn’t used either yet and considers Avéli “too invasive” for her practice.
Beverly Hills dermatologist Simon Ourian, whose overall practice includes clients including Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes and Megan Fox, turns to acoustic wave therapy for cases with large amounts of cellulite dimples. “We use trans-acoustic therapy to bombard the area and release a lot of the weaker tissue, so we have maybe 10 or 15 dimples left that we can treat better,” he says (starts at about 3,000 $ for the legs). Then he also uses a mixture of subcision, filler, Emsculpt Neo and radio frequency devices such as Morpheus8. The newest laser, ultrasound and radiofrequency treatments, he says, “act aggressively to shrink the skin. If we create enough heat, the cords of the skin become stronger, the sheets of collagen tighten and pull all the skin down to create firmer elasticity. Multi-modality packages at these doctors can range from $5,000 to $18,000 for two or more visits. A three-session treatment with Qwo alone costs around $3,000 to $4,000, depending on the size of the area.
But although these tools help in the fight against cellulite, there is still no single, simple solution. Ourian exclaims, “We are all looking for this Holy Grail!”
This story first appeared in the August 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
