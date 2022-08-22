What we know about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding





The wedding bells are ringing again for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot in an official ceremony in Georgia this weekend after a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. In July, the celebrity couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, three months after getting engaged for the second time. On Saturday, Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, made their union even more official during a private affair attended by friends and family. The Gone Girl actor and Lets Get Loud singer previously got engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement and going their separate ways. Last spring, however, the old flames rekindled their romance for Bennifer 2.0. We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. A twenty-year-old patient, Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter shortly after marrying Affleck in Vegas last month. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for. Here’s everything we know about Bennifer’s nuptials, part 2. Where did the wedding take place? The couple’s second wedding was at the Afflecks Estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where they reportedly planned to marry after first getting engaged in 2002. According people magazine, the Tender Bar stars Southern home is an 87-acre resort outside of Savannah, which was decorated Saturday with a marquee, white chairs, dining tables and a white piano surrounded by dense foliage and elegant white floral arrangements. The wedding party also posed for photos at a nearby dock by the river. Who was present? Among the white-clad wedding guests were Affleck’s longtime friend and creative partner Matt Damon, along with his wife Luciana Barroso. Also in attendance were filmmaker Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith; actor Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto; and actress Pia Miller and her husband, Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, according to People. The Afflecks children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10) and the Lopezs twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony Emme and Max (both 14) have also been included in the ceremony. Afflecks’ brother, Casey, who said in a video obtained by the New York Post that he had other things to do. What were they wearing? According to People, Affleck wore a black and white tuxedo, while Lopez wore a wedding dress designed by Ralph Lauren. Paparazzi photos from the heavily guarded ceremony shows the Hustlers star walking down the white aisle in a ruffled white dress with a long train and an even longer veil. Who officiated at the ceremony? The event was chaired by influential podcast host and life coach Jay Shetty, People reports. By page 6the wedding was organized by luxury event planner Colin Cowie. What is the next step ? After their Vegas wedding, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in Paris, where they celebrated the On the Floor singers’ birthday with a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower. Last week, an insider told People that the lovebirds haven’t yet planned an additional honeymoon, but Jennifer says every day with Ben is a honeymoon.

