Game of Thrones v Lord of the Rings: A History of Old and New Hollywood

H half a billion dollars worth of sword fighting, sorcery and sex are on their way to a small screen near you. On August 21, Warner Bros. Discovery will launch House of the Dragon, a spin-off of its racy hit, Game of Thrones, made at a reported cost of over $150 million. Hot on its heels, on September 1, Amazon Prime Video will release The Rings of Power, a more chaste but even more expensive drama based on the Lord of the Rings books. With a rumored price tag of $465 million, Amazon’s offering will be the most expensive TV ever made.

The near-simultaneous releases will allow for an epic ratings battle. But they’re also part of a longer war that pits old Hollywood studios against streaming newcomers. Warner Bros., one of America’s most venerable movie studios, will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. Amazon, which makes its money from e-commerce and cloud computing, launched its secondary video just five years ago. As the streaming wars escalate, each side believes it has an advantage over the other.

Lately, the dragoons of old Hollywood have been gaining ground. Investors flocked to streaming specialists during the 2020-21 shutdowns, but lost interest as new subscribers dried up. Netflix, which once spoke of a potential market of 800 million households, appears to have stagnated at 220 million and has seen its stock price drop 60% this year. On August 10, old Hollywood scored a symbolic victory when Disney announced it had overtaken Netflix, with 221 million streaming subscriptions. This figure doubles the number of subscribers to various Disney services and ignores the fact that many are in low-wage countries like India. But Disney’s success has dispelled any doubts that aging studios can stream the game.

Hollywood alumni are also refocusing on the business of making money, after two costly years of chasing subscribers. Disney says its main streaming service, Disney+, will see its losses peak this year before turning a profit in 2024. A sharp rise in prices, starting in December, will help. In a recent earnings call, David Zaslav, Warner’s new boss, strongly criticized the old approach of spend, spend, spend and charge very little. Warner will aim to have its streaming business generate $1 billion in gross operating profit by 2025, he said. If we do that, I don’t really care what [subscriber] the number is We want to make sure we get paid. Legacy media formats will play a part in this. Cinemas, whose global receipts fell by 80% in 2020, are open again. The box office still isn’t what it used to be: Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain, is set to file for bankruptcy, according to the the wall street journal. But Paramount, a 110-year-old Hollywood dragon, delayed the release of Top Gun: Maverick during the pandemic and was rewarded in May with a box office of over $1 billion. Warner, which in 2021 released all of its films on its streaming platform at the same time as they launched in theaters, has returned to exclusive theatrical releases. Theme parks are also full again, with Disney’s U.S. parks generating record revenues and margins. Same broadcast and cable TV , long in decline, look like relatively safe havens as streaming activity hardens. We actually have four, five or six cash registers,” Mr. Zaslav told investors. And in a world where things are changing, and there’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of disruption, that’s a lot more stable and a lot better than having a cash register. This can be a compelling argument against an upstart like Netflix, which relies entirely on streaming. The problem for old Hollywood is that some of its new competitors have even bigger and more varied cash registers. While Warner’s path to profit will involve drastic cuts, it has already ditched its streaming news service, cnn +, and keeps unfinished productions of which BatgirlAmazon shows no sign of tightening its belt. Besides lavish Rings of Power, he recently bought Metro Goldwyn Mayer, the studio behind James Bond, for $8.5 billion, acquired the rights to the $1 billion National Football League of the Americas per year and expanded its international output with its first Nigerian originals. . Morgan Stanley, an investment bank, estimates that Amazon will spend $16 billion on media content this year, most of it on video. That’s more than Netflix’s $14 billion. Next year, Amazon’s spending could hit $20 billion.

Unlike old Hollywood dragoons, some new streamers don’t even need to make sure they get paid, in Mr. Zaslav’s words. Amazon Prime Video exists to keep people signed up for Prime, the main benefit of which is free shipping on Amazon purchases. Ever-expanding apples TV + The service aims to keep customers in Apple’s ecosystem of phones and computers, where the company makes its real money. Video services from Amazon and Apple also provide future real estate for advertising, a business in which both companies have ambitions to expand.

Old Hollywood is fighting back, giving viewers bigger sets of content at a reduced cost. Warner plans to combine its main streaming service, hbo Max, with Discovery+ next summer. Disney is experimenting with discounted service packages like ESPN + and Hulu; some wonder if admission to its parks could one day be part of a Disney mega-package.

Yet Hollywood’s newest rivals are offering packages of a different kind. Apple’s video vault is much smaller than Disney’s or Warner’s, but its Apple One package not only includes TV but music, games, storage, news and fitness. (An iPhone subscription itself is reportedly in the works.) Amazon Prime comes with an equally eclectic set of perks. As households search for savings, all-media deals like these can prove tempting.

Perhaps that’s why some old Hollywood dragoons decide to do business with the upstarts. On August 15, Paramount announced an agreement with Walmart, a giant retailer, in which members of Walmart+, stores catering to Amazon Prime, will have free access to the Paramount+ streaming service. Like Amazon and Apple, Walmart sees media as a way to build customer loyalty to its core business. It recently added music to the Walmart+ bundle, through a deal with leading audio streamer Spotify.

As the competition for viewers intensifies, the battle between old and new Hollywood turns out to be as bloody as an episode of Game of Thrones. For consumers, who have more choices and more offers than ever, it’s just as entertaining.