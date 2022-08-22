Chuck Brown Day celebrates the legend for the eighth time





Comment this story Comment Hold on! DJ Kool shouted from the stage. Wait a minute! the crowd responded at Chuck Brown Memorial Park in the characteristic go-go swing call-and-response fashion. David Jordan, 53, from northwest Washington, danced his 6-month-old son on his lap while the rest of his family played on a blanket. Muriel Langford, 70, from southeast Washington, played music as she sat on a bench near the stage alongside her girlfriends. And Myra Anderson, 37, got up from her lawn chair, waved her hands in the air and rocked back and forth. Hangar drives nearly three hours from Charlottesville. They and more than a thousand others came out Saturday afternoon around the corner of the park in northeastern Washington named after the godfather of Go-Go to celebrate the musician and his contributions. We know that celebrating someone’s legacy takes intentionality, said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Delano Hunter, a Washington native. To celebrate Chuck Brown is to celebrate the fabric of who we are as a city. The annual festival, hosted by the DPR and DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), underscores the city’s appreciation for Browns music and legacy, Hunter said. Chuck Brown Band, still spinning This year also marked 10 years since the musicians died, a moment that feels like yesterday, said Wiley Brown, 32, Brown’s son. Brown said he remembers being on stage with his father from the age of 4. He is now a singer in his father’s Chuck Brown Band, and he performed on Saturday. Seeing fans at the event for his dad every year means the world, he said. It’s nothing but love when you come to Chuck Brown Park on Chuck Brown Day, said Wiley Brown. It’s a testament to the amount of love he poured out and continues to be given. Chuck Brown Day began when Chuck Brown Memorial Park, a section of Langdon Park, opened in 2014, Hunter said. The free, open event features live entertainment, food trucks, activities and games for kids. Nearly 4,000 attendees come throughout the day, the director said. This year’s performances, hosted by DJ Kool, included musicians Rare Essence, Uncalled 4 Band, Doug E. Fresh and headliner Chuck Brown Band. The park has been transformed into a balloon-lined backyard barbecue with go-go music and bodies. Children played in the bounce of the moon as a fan blowing water kept passers-by cool. Attendees feasted on fried fish and devoured ice cream cones in the heat. Both the DPR and the Department of Behavioral Health set up booths, and the Chuck Brown Foundation organized a free bag of books for students. At 2:00 p.m., the scheduled start of the festival, picnics filled the grounds of the park. Families lay on blankets and lawn chairs next to coolers filled with ice. Jordan, who sat up front, grew up listening to Brown and has been attending go-go gigs since he was 16, he said. He led his children to be inspired by Brown’s legacy and go-go music as much as he was. He was always in my life, that’s why I brought them, Jordan said of Brown, pointing to his kids. Thus, they can discover the music, the culture and simply have fun. It’s a DC thing, Jordan added with a smile. Go-go scene pays homage to Chuck Brown with new music Hunter said DC is proud to be the birthplace of Browns’ signature go-go genre, a hip-hop-influenced type of funk with a strong backbeat. Bringing fans together each year embodies the legacy of Chuck Browns, he said. It was a matter of unity. It was about having a good time, celebrating each other, Hunter said of Brown and his music. The event and the dynamic kind of took on the personality of Chuck Brown. Wiley Brown said the moment someone hears his dad’s music, you can’t sit still. Some of his favorite tracks include Day-O, Chuck Baby and, of course, Bustin Loose, he said. It’s very melodic. He incorporated all the things he loved as a kid, like jazz, the 50s, ragtime, Wiley Brown said. He was able to take those things that influenced him and put his own spin on it, and then it became a sound for the city. When the Uncalled 4 Band kicked off their performance, people got up from their chairs, nodded, and danced to the music. Some were pressing forward, feet moving and mouths smiling.

