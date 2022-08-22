House of the Dragon Premiere: A Fiery Return to Westeros (RECAP) | Entertainment

Dragon Houseperhaps HBO’s most anticipated show of the year, has arrived to ask the question: After the polarizing finale aired in 2019, did we really need more? game of thrones In our lifes? Well, if the series premiere is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.
In many ways, comparing it to game of thrones seems unfair because Dragon House doesn’t look like a spin-off. The events of the shows take place nearly two full centuries before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was born, and while there are plenty of Targs here (and, of course, dragons), the characters and stories diverge enough that nothing seems derivative. Aside from a few familiar musical cues and house names, Dragon does its own thing in a familiar world and like the creatures referenced in its title, it soars.
To open the story, there is, as always, a succession crisis. And not one. house of dragons premiere begins and ends with such a problem, solving the two in such a way as to mirror each other. The first occurs in a scene narrated by an older Rhaenyra Targaryen, as Jaehaerys Targaryen names Viserys (Paddy Considine), his oldest male descendant, rather than Rhaneys (Eve Best), his eldest son, heir. After a brief time jump, we get the second one but there’s a bit more story to discuss first.
As for any first episode, Dragon Houses premiere must take the time to introduce us to its major players. And as with everything game of thrones property, there is plenty of them. First we meet the young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), the daughter of Viserys, as she soars above Kings Landing on a dragon and no doubt gives the audience flashbacks of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Rhaenyra, thankfully, doesn’t burn the city down, though she has a lot of Dany’s rebellious spirit and heart. With Rhaenyra we also meet Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), his close friend and daughter of the hand of the king, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifan). Alicent doesn’t do a ton in this episode, but what she does without giving the source material spoilers seems significant.
We also meet Rhaenyras’ mother and Viserys’ wife, Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), who is pregnant (with a boy, she’s convinced). This is very important, because a boy would secure the matter from Targaryen’s estate. After a series of infant deaths and stillbirths, Rhaenyra is Visery’s only child, and sadly the kingdom has little faith in a woman’s ability to sit on the Iron Throne. But even if she has no interest in being queen, she will certainly be a better ruler than the impulsive and arrogant Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Visery’s brother and commander of the city guard. He has a penchant for both excess and violence, and he uses both as he marches through the city with his army and criminal butchers on the eve of the Tournament of Kings.
Tournament, you say? Yeah. A good part of DragonThe first of s deals with a tournament in Kings Landing that Viserys is holding in honor of the pregnancy of his wife and his soon to be born heir. Cue it game of thrones Flashback to Season 1! And just like in this competition, blood is spilled and familiar names are thrown around Baratheon, to name just one. But as Rhaenyra and Alicent watch Daemon lose to young knight Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) from Dorne, the king is pulled from the party and given some serious (but predictable, if you’ve seen these types of shows) news. His wife is unlikely to survive childbirth, and he must decide whether it is worth cutting open her womb in the hope of saving the child or, as he said, leaving it to the gods. In the end, Viserys tells the doctors to go through the procedure and his wife and newborn son die anyway.
It is a horrible tragedy for the kingdom, for Viserys and for young Rhaenyra, who was close to her mother. As she tells Daemon at the Queen’s funeral, even though her father needs her to console him, Shell will never be a son. Daemon, on the other hand, is much less heartbroken by the news; to celebrate, he hires one of the brothels for himself and his golden cloaks, and he laughs at the king’s heir for a day.
Word of this reaches the grieving Viserys, and enraged, he summons his brother before him as he sits on the Iron Throne. He orders Daemon to leave Kings Landing and return to his wife, Rhea (for whom Daemon does not hide his dislike), making it clear that he is no longer heir to the throne. If he isn’t, then who is?
Rhaenyra, who is it! After her argument with Daemon, Viserys meets Rhaenyra and asks her what she sees when she looks at the Targaryen dragons. I guess I see us, she said. Everyone says the Targaryens are closer to gods than men, but they say that because of our dragons. Without them were like everyone else. After pointing out to her that the Targaryens don’t control their dragons (they’re a power that men shouldn’t have played with), he tells her he’s naming her his heiress and shares a secret that will become relevant. in 100 years about the brewing darkness beyond the wall. He also gives her a dagger, which some fans might recognize as the same one Arya (Maisie Williams) used to kill the Night King.
After that, the issue of succession is settled. Dressed in resplendent royal finery, Rhaenyra stands before the representatives of the Great Houses as they pledge their loyalty to House Targaryen and to her. But if Alicent’s expression is any indication, she’s not necessarily thrilled to see her best friend rise to power and her father’s insistence that she go and comfort the king while wearing one of the dresses. of his late mother seems less friendly and more like moving a chess piece in a game of power. And of course, there’s still Daemon to consider, who rides away from Kings Landing atop his dragon with one of the brothel women. The succession could be settled, but trouble is undoubtedly brewing for House Targaryen and, as Rhaenyra said in the episodes’ opening voiceover, the only thing that can tear House Dragon apart is itself.
Dragon HouseSunday, 9/8c, HBO