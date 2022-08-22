Actor Alec Baldwin doesn’t think anyone will be charged in fatal shooting on set





Actor Alec Baldwin says he doesn’t think anyone will face criminal charges during last year’s on-set filming that killed a member of the production crew for the unfinished film Rust. In a Saturday interview with CNN, Mr Baldwin said he hired a private investigator to investigate the incident in which a prop gun in the actors’ hand discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on 21 october. Based on the investigators’ report, Mr Baldwin said he believed he, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed or assistant manager Dave Halls would not be charged. Ms. Gutierrez Reed was in charge of checking the weapons on set and making sure the weapon was cold or did not contain live ammunition. Mr Halls gave the gun to Mr Baldwin before the fatal shooting. Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico, are awaiting the completion of the criminal investigation into the shooting before deciding whether to press charges. That being said, Mr. Baldwin finds his role in Hutchins’ death to be minimal. SEE ALSO: Most voters say investigations into Trump should continue, but aren’t happy with the country’s direction There are two people who didn’t do what they were supposed to, the actor told CNN, referring to Ms. Gutierrez Reed and Mr. Hall. I’m not sitting here saying I want them to go to jail or have their lives be hell. I don’t want that, but I want everyone to know that it’s the two people who are responsible for what happened. An administrative complaint filed this month by the New Mexico Departments of Environment’s Office of Occupational Health and Safety against the production company, Ms. Gutierrez Reed told Mr. Halls to inform him of Mr. Baldwin’s arrival so she can perform a security check on his firearm. The complaint says the gunsmith walked away from the set expecting Mr Halls to find Ms Guiterrez Reed when the actor introduced himself. Mr. Halls ended up handing the revolver directly to Mr. Baldwin without checking with the gunsmith on set. Ms Guiterrez Reed alleges that the cinema’s arms and ammunition supplier mixed real cartridges with dummy cartridges as part of a lawsuit. The movie gun supplier asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. A recent FBI report revealed that the F.LLI Pietta 45 caliber Long Colt single-action revolver used by Mr. Baldwin on set would not and cannot fire without the trigger being pulled. But the report noted that the gun malfunctioned during testing after internal parts fractured. This detonated the gun in the cocked position without pulling the trigger. The FBI report also stated that the ammunition cartridges found on the tray were not compatible with live ammunition cartridges. Brad Matthews contributed to this report.

