Sonam Kapoor is brutally trolled for her maternity photo shoot, the user asks: “Why show the body?”





Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as they embrace parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy. And since then, Sonam fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates on the same from Kapoor clan. It was August 20, 2022, when Sonam and Anand broke the news of the arrival of their baby boy. On August 21, 2022, Sonam Kapoor took to her IG handle and posted a photo from the cover of Vogue magazine’s September 2022 issue, where the new mom would share her thoughts on motherhood. In the cover photo, Sonam looked stunning as she slipped on an oversized unbuttoned shirt while cradling her baby bump. Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Release First Photos of Son, He’s Adorably Holding Daddy’s Finger Although Sonam fans couldn’t stop drooling over her photo, a section of netizens spared no effort to troll her. Whether calling her photoshoot daring or slamming her for going nude, a section of social media users have slammed her mercilessly. While one user commented, “Ye nanga photoshoot krne se kya inka bachha sone kapaida hoga kya?” Another wrote: ‘Why is it mandatory to be half naked for a maternity shoot? Sonam was in London during the initial period of her pregnancy and returned to India to stay with her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor a few months ago. According to multiple reports, Sonam Kapoor will stay with her parents for at least six months after giving birth. After six months, the stunning actress could either move back home to Delhi or London and commute back and forth for her work commitments. Recommended Reading: Mom-to-Be, Bipasha Basu Opens Up About Her First Months Of Pregnancy, Says She Was “Throwing Up All Day” Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, Sonam had spoken about missing work commitments due to her disturbed sleep patterns. Revealing the changes in her body, Sonam shared: “Nobody tells you how hard it’s going to be, but it’s hard. Your body changes every week, every day, and there are new experiences. Sometimes I can’t sleep because I’m running to the bathroom or that i feel like sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me i missed a zoom call three days ago i am usually an early riser and it was like 8:30 am and i dont just couldn’t get out of bed. On August 20, 2022, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the “good news” of welcoming their first child in an aesthetic postcard. In the note, the newbie parents revealed embracing parenthood and welcoming a baby boy. Since then, the couple have been receiving congratulatory messages from their friends and colleagues. What do you think of Sonam’s maternity shoot? Let us know. Read also : Debina Bonnerjee Reveals If Gurmeet Meets Her Pregnancy Requirements, ‘Puchiye Milta Hai Ki Nahi’ AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/sonam-kapoor-gets-brutally-trolled-for-her-maternity-photoshoot-34580 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos