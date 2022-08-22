Boba Fett Actor Admits He Put Less Effort Into The Prequels Than The Mandalorian

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison must be one of the luckiest actors in all of Hollywood. When he boardedattack of the clonesin 2002, little did he know his role as Jango Fett would continue to place him in a unique position; the man is ready for life when it comes to acting and it’s just really taken thanks to The Mandalorian.

Of course, then it was just Jango Fett. But in playing that role, he then became the one and only live-action actor for every clone to ever exist (or member of the Fett family). So not only did Morrison return to bring Boba Fett to life inThe Mandalorian‘s second season, but it even got its own solo release on Disney+. To add to that, if another clone makes the transition to live action, be it Rex, Echo, Fives, Borr or countless others, then this is the man Lucasfilm will go to.

One would have assumed that the actor really worked hard to put himself in such a big place. However, according to the man himself, it looks like he put a lot less effort into the previous movies than anyone would have thought.

Boba Fett works harder for The Mandalorian

During an interview with Weekly entertainmentsome of the cast from recent Star Wars projects sat down with the outlet to chat about their time with the franchise.

Among them was Temuera Morrison, who brought Boba Fett to life in bothThe MandalorianandBoba Fett’s Book. The actor shared that he was“just blown away to be invited back for a debut,”and how, this time, he made sure to“Do some more research and make the most of the opportunity:”

“We were blown away to be invited back to start. Luckily Boba had to be a bit like Jango, being the clone son. So lucky [my face] was still there, it hasn’t been weathered too much. And I kind of did the right time zone and age… but just very honored and grateful for something that happened in the year 2000, Attack of the Clones, and to have been asked again. And also to have more chance to be better Because in Jango Fett, I had too much fun. I have to dress up, wear the helmet and sing some songs for George [Lucas], go like this and people would fall and fight Obi-Wan Kenobi. Man, I was having so much fun, so I thought it best, you know, to really put the world to this time, and do a little more research, and make the most of the opportunity because sometimes they are not coming yet.”

Morrison is probably glad he worked harder here than on the prequels, it seems to have worked out for him.

Emily Swallow, who plays the gunsmith inThe Mandalorianshared how“spend time with the gunsmith [made her] simplify things much more,thanks to not being able to use his face, which is a“tool you usually use to communicate with people:”

I am, in my day-to-day life, much more expressive, kinetic and restless, and spending time with the gunsmith makes things much easier for me. And she is very grounded. It’s wonderful acting, I wouldn’t say a hindrance, but I mean it’s kind of a hindrance not having access to that tool that you usually use to communicate with people. And one of the things we found when we started experimenting in the beginning when we were shooting We were shooting episodes 1 and 3 at the same time. And so all of us who were putting on these headsets, we started playing and getting feedback from [Jon Favreau] and Deborah [Chow], who was directing those two episodes, about what would be read on camera. Which is also another thing, because I had done mask work in the theatre. But when you’re in the theater, the audience can see your whole body at once, so you have a bigger canvas to work with. When you’re working on camera, you don’t know what shots they’re going to use at any given time, you don’t know what part of the story is playing out at any given time, so you’re kind of at the mercy of the editor.”

The key for her was to be“judicial”with the way she moved, like“every small movement reads enormously:”

“And so we had to get a lot of feedback on what was playing, what wasn’t. You learn that you really have to be careful in how you move because any little movement reads a lot. So you can’t no no longer do things like look down. see where you’re stepping. You can’t do things like when you grab your tools when you’re a gunsmith, a blacksmith, you can’t really look down to see what you’re getting. And so I had to have a lot of faith that I wouldn’t fall I had to have a lot of faith that I knew what I was doing, what was appropriate for her And so I had to act like I had faith in those things until I trusted those things. an interesting kind of trust was built I guess. I pretended I had it until I did it.

Moff Gideon himself, aka Giancarlo Esposito, admitted that he“I thought there would be much stricter parameters to work with”and was surprised by how they“want to[ed] talk to [him] about what [he] thought and allowed [him] be a contributor:”

I don’t know if I expected people to be so free. I thought there were much stricter parameters to work with. And to have the creators so open and free in their knowledge of the history of this particular franchise, but also free and open enough to allow you as an actor to be able to expand your portrayal of the character, it was just that it was just weird to me. To be in a world where they would want to talk to me about what I thought and allowed me to be a contributor and that’s always what works best for any player in a partnership to find out what’s really working well and then to be suggested to try something else. The freedom with which they play in the sandbox is just something that amazes me.”

Esposito continued, exclaiming how the people behind the scenes are“absolutely honest…collaborative and really expressive in the way they relay what’s going on:”

“I have so many different great moments where I maybe had a question and the question could be answered by making a certain decision at that time. But instead the question invites another question and then another question, and then before we know it, Where’s Dave [Filoni]? Is he walking his dog or is he at his desk with the dog? Or is he outside? I think he’s walking his dog. Well, tell him to come with the dog. And then they come on set and all those questions that lead to more questions lead to a new understanding of where the scene might go and a decision made on a word that can be suggested that hasn’t been used, or that dave thought of, but didn’t make everyone write is so honest. I think that’s the biggest excitement of this show for me. Nobody covers. They’re absolutely honest, they’re collaborative and really expressive in the way they relay what’s going on. Or they don’t report what’s happening to you, because they don’t want you to know too much.

Why Temuera Morrison probably has a long future ahead of him

It’s a good thing that Temuera Morrison really dove in, because it probably helped him make a permanent place for himself in his new era of Star Wars, plus, of course, how Lucasfilm kind of carved himself into a corner. when it comes to hiring the actor for more work. Hopefully future projects will give him the opportunity to continue developing his acting skills.

Of all the characters he could bring to life for future projects, there’s no one fans want to see more than Rex, the most iconic clone commander in The Clone Warsand Star Wars: Rebels. With Rosario DawsonAhsokaheading into next year, this series would be the perfect place for the character to make his live-action debut.

There are an endless number of other choices he could have as well. For example, Commander Cody once played a key role inObi Wan Kenobi, which confirms that the character is at least thought. Then there are plenty of Bad Batch members, all of whom Morrison could play although there’s more wiggle room there.

But first, the actor is likely crossing his fingers for a second season of his solo show. After all, the public all knows Cad Bane isn’t dead, right?

Boba Fett’s Book Season 1 andThe MandalorianThe first two seasons are now streaming on Disney+.