



Leon Vitali, who starred in Eyes wide closed and Barry Lyndon before changing his acting career to become Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died. He was 74 years old. Details of Vitali’s death were not immediately available, but it was confirmed by Kubrick’s official social media presence. “These announcements are never easy, but this one hit us especially hard this morning,” Kubrick’s account wrote on Instagram. “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that the talented, loyal and mainstay of many Kubrick films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night.” The message continued: “Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew and loved him. We will be honoring Leon all day to honor him. Vitali is perhaps best known on the big screen for his role as Lord Bullingdon in Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, in which he played the stepson of the main character. But after forming a close bond with Kubrick on set, the actor decided to switch careers and become the director’s personal assistant. When production on Barry Lyndon packed, Vitali asked Kubrick if he could stay to observe the editing process, without pay. Kubrick agreed. Years later, the director sent him a copy of the brilliant and asked him if he wanted to be part of the film, in which Vitali is credited as “the director’s personal assistant”. The duo then worked together on Full Metal Jacketwith Vitali as casting director and assistant director, and Eyes wide closed, where he had those same credits and took on the role of Red Cloak. After Kubrick’s death in 1999, Vitali continued his dedication to the director by overseeing the restoration of picture and sound elements for most of his films. In 2017, Tony Zierra’s documentary Filmmaker, which premiered at Cannes, detailed Vitali’s career journey from actor to his crucial behind-the-scenes role as Kubrick’s personal assistant for decades. The film, which was nominated for L’Œil d’or at the French festival, featured never-before-seen photos, videos, letters, notebooks and memos from the two of them. Vitali studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, before appearing in several television series in the early 1970s, such as Gently, Gently, Follyfoot, Roads to Freedom, Z Cars, Public Eye, The Fenn Street Gang and notorious woman. He made his film debut shortly before he met Kubrick, starring Massimo Dallamano super slutTV movie follow-up catholics, in which Vitali starred alongside Martin Sheen and Michael Gambon. More recently, Vitali played Apothecary in 2013 Romeo and Juliet. Vitali is survived by his wife, Sharon Messer, and his three children, Vera, Max and Masha.

