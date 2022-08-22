COLUMN: Hollywood Studios: Good scares, good fun | Columns

It goes without saying that some aspects of Walt Disney World are better than others, which means some are better than others. With prices constantly rising, not everyone I’ve spoken to who would like to go can do all four parks.

Unless you have young children, Hollywood Studios should probably be your first choice. At least for the moment. A new attraction in any park may open to alter the balance. But Hollywood Studios is more eclectic than any of the others in terms of what it offers, although it doesn’t quite have the range of restaurants like, say, Epcot.

Here are 10 must-see attractions, not necessarily in the order you might like them.

1. Hollywood Tower of Terror. This spin-off of the old “Twilight Zone” series starring Rod Serling is my favorite. Guests pass through a cobweb-infested deserted hotel — Eagles fans will immediately make a “Hotel California” connection — and through a ghostly library, where Serling recounts how it all happened. Then you move through a creepy boiler room basement and are eventually escorted into what looks like a large freight elevator – designed by, you guessed it, Otis Elevator – only it has seats that passengers sit in attached. The elevator moves horizontally through an eerie “Fifth Dimension” landscape, and then the real fun begins when things go vertical, with the “cage” rising, falling dramatically, shaking and everything in between. And all this in the dark, except when the “windows” open briefly, allowing riders to see outside. Not for the faint hearted or those with weak stomachs.

2. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with Aerosmith. The best coaster from WDW, bar none. The pre-show takes you into a recording studio, where the band itself – at least as it was in the late 90s! – records and appears to interact with the audience. The trains – simulated super stretch limos – run through what appears to be an underground garage in downtown Los Angeles, and the ride is mostly dark, giving the illusion of a freeway at night, with street signs and all . Once on board, you’ll pull from zero to 57 mph in less than 3 seconds – this is a launch-type coaster – and you’ll pull about 4-1/2 Gs on the first reversal, with two more at follow. All the while, you’ll hear Aerosmith music coming from speakers near your ears. At the end, you’ll step out and walk the red carpet for your “backstage passes.”

3. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This is a tough post; at first, you had to mark a place in a “virtual line”. This attraction actually has three parts, combining a trackless dark ride using magnets; a walkthrough with Stormtrooper animatrons; a motion simulator impersonating the interior of a rebel ship; and a drop-ride system. Cast members literally act in that capacity for this feature. After the first part of the simulator, the guests are overtaken by representatives of the Empire, but are eventually rescued by the good guys. It is a very elaborate attraction that is suitable even for children. And who can resist Star Wars?

4. Toy Story Mania! It’s still my husband’s favorite because he always “wins”. Your vehicle takes you through a shooting gallery featuring “Toy Story” characters. Guests use virtual “pop guns” to smash plates, toss rings, toss pies and throw darts, racking up points as they go. Suitable for younger children and fun too thanks to the movie theme.

5.Muppet Vision 3D. This is actually a show featuring the Muppets, and although we don’t do many shows, we’re still doing this one, as well as one in Animal Kingdom. If nothing else, that gives you about 17 minutes of recovery time in an air-conditioned theatre, and you hear Miss Piggy sing – if you consider it a privilege, which is OK with me.

6. Star Wars: The Adventure Continues. This attraction – which my son called a “shaking room” – is always a sensory delight, as you travel across the galaxy aboard a sightseeing transport, with C3PO as the accidental pilot. There are many different scenarios on different planets. My favorite is the passage through Kashyyyk (for the ignorant, it’s the Wookiee planet).

7. Slinky Dog Dash. This starter roller coaster, another “Toy Story” themed, is smooth and not too fast, with some rolling hills but no inversions, and a relatively smooth “launch”. Even my sister Lisa, who is afraid of coasters at her age, agreed with this one.

8. Millennium Falcon: The Smugglers Race. If you think there’s a lot to Galaxy’s Edge part of this park, you’re right. This one takes six guests and gives each of them a function in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon: pilot, gunner or engineer, two of each. Although it’s virtual, it’s a bumpy ride if your husband and son insist on crashing into every asteroid in the galaxy. When this happens, Chewbacca – who can be seen watching your treatment of the ship, on a monitor – screams in frustration.

9. Alien whirling saucers. I don’t know why I like this one, but your cart is pulled and swings from side to side – again, using magnets and spinning wheels. You can sort of control the movement by leaning left or right. It’s like an elaborate Tilt-A-Whirl we remember from the state fair.

10. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. What begins as several cars behind one engine, with passengers seated inside, becomes a swaying, shaking and spinning attraction once the cars pull apart – and they will come back too, as scenes featuring all the beloved Disney characters come into play. It’s fun for kids, and not scary – even the Daisy Duck tango leads.

Next, we’ll explore Epcot.