The kids of Hollywood stars who made it far from acting

The new generation has chosen a different path from that of their parents (Photos: Instagram)

The world of Hollywood is full of actors who have transcended generations due to their ability to impress even the industry’s harshest critics with their performances or characterizations, but the heritage of certain great figures transmitted to their descendants in unexpected waysWell, some children of these big stars have had a lot of success, but in branches completely foreign to the world of cinema and television.

These are generations that have decided to find their own way and have managed to get involved in all kinds of professions: from sports to entrepreneurship. This is why, at Below, we show a tally of the most promising figures who are the children of major stars in the theater world.

Jamie Lee Curtis is a renowned actress who has established herself in the Hollywood industry after starring in successful film franchises such as Halloween, Crazy Friday oh Everything everywhere at the same time.

Thus, the famous who once told Infobae that her acting career happened accidentally and even considered his success a miracle, he also has a daughter who has decided to find her own path and is a renowned dancer.

It is Annie Guest, who is 35 years old and an established dance teacher in the United States. At this point, it should be noted that the woman was seen accompanying her mother to various Hollywood events, however, her passion was never aimed at being an actress.

Annie Guest preferred to devote herself to dancing (Photos: File)

Annie, who knows ballet, tap dancing, jazz or hip-hop, began her preparation at an early age and realized it during her youth. a university degree in dance.

Likewise, Jamie Lee’s adopted daughter has not only worked with renowned choreographers such as Balinda Craig-Quijada, Julie Brodie, Kora Radella Feller, Leslie Seiters Bill Young, Oliver Tarpaga and KT Neihoff, but also serves as a dance instructor for a well-known company called MNR Dance Factory in Los Angeles.

As their surname suggests, Sasha and Teo are theChildren of director Steven Spielbergwho has a long list of films in which he has collaborated, such as: Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, War of the Worlds, Tiburn, LA Terminal, Catch Me If You Can, Saving Private Ryan among many others.

But their descendants chose a completely different course, since both created a musical group since 2010 called Wardella year later, they released their first album.

The two youngsters have received all kinds of good comments for their music on social networks, since they are characterized by soft and delicate songs.

Wow, I didn’t expect to like it so much, it looks so relaxing and enjoyable. They are very talented, I love their voice. They are incredible, the Internet users put forward in the account of Youtube from Vogue, who shared a presentation of the Spielberg children singing Love / Idleness.

The young people have taken up music and continue their quest for success (Photo: IG sashasipielberg)

Until, the future of the two promises continues to rise and, while not having a massive reach, they have gained an audience that appreciates their musical talent.

Although in its infancy Dwayne Johnson-better known as The rock- his dream was to be a football player and later he was a renowned professional wrestler, his entry into Hollywood has completely changed his life, as he is currently widely known for having participated in films like Jumanji, Fast and Furious oh The Scorpion King.

But, beyond the spotlight, the artist is also the father of Simone Alexandra, his eldest daughter who was conceived with Dany García, Dwayne’s girlfriend since high school.

Although the couple separated in 2007, Simone, who is currently 21 years old, She is making her way as one of the most promising American female fighters in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The daughter of The rock debut last July for the NXT segment – which usually gives young combat promises the opportunity to debut on television – under the pseudonym of Ava Raine and had a wide aceptacin for months diligent in this sport.

In addition, her father did not hesitate to show his enthusiasm for the future that awaits Simone, since it would be the fourth generation of fighters in the family.

I am very proud of her. Simone Johnson, My Oldest Daughter, WWE debut for development brand, WWE NXT. He did very well: he went out with a microphone and did a promo. You need to be confident when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. It’s Ava Rainesaid The rock during an interview for Jimmy Kimmel live.

“The Rock” and Simone belong to a dynasty of wrestlers (Photo: Ig avarainewwe)

son of the iconic robert de niro, Raphaël, 45, has carved out his own path in life, although at first it seemed that his career would also be destined for acting. And that’s it, although the man participated in the film The strength of love in 1984, he decided that it was not his passion.

So, according to his official website, he decided to become Real estate broker in the business Douglas Eliman. In 2003, I founded the team From Niro within the said institution and has contributed about 250 million dollars per year to the turnover.

Raphael de Niro preferred the world of real estate (photo: Ig niroraphaelde)

In 2018, he became a founding member of the New York Board of Directors Residential Agent Continuum and some of its most famous clients are Renee Zellweger and Kelly Ripa.

Ben Ford has a long line behind him, as his father Harrison Ford is one of the most renowned actors in the film industry. world entertainment for your action in sagas like star wars, Cowboys and aliens e Indiana Jones.

However, beyond the star that gave life to the character of Han Solo in star wars, his son, Ben Ford, prefers the world of gastronomy and embarks on a brilliant career as a chef.

Ben Ford is a renowned chef (Photo: Ig chefbenford)

In this sense, Harrison’s son is recognized for his famous restaurant Culver City Fords gas station and franchise opened in the Delta Terminal at LAX.

But, unlike other celebrity kids, Ben hasn’t completely removed the spotlight from his life, as he’s come to appear on programs such as Iron Chef America, The Today Show, Martha Stewart, Jaime Olivers Food Revolution there Weird Foods by Andrew Zimmer.

