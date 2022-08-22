Kangana Ranaut will pursue the Filmfare Awards after sending him an invitation | Bollywood

It might take some effort to figure out, but Kangana Ranaut decided to sue a top magazine after they invited her to their awards party and wanted to reward her for Thalaivii. Kangana shared a note on Instagram, explaining her decision. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut Explains How To Deal With Villains In Life: Make Them Comedians)

Kangana shared her message via an Instagram story. I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014 but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their awards show this year because they want me reward for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still naming me. It’s below my dignity, my work ethic and my value system to encourage such corrupt practices anyway, that’s why I decided to sue @filmfare… thank you, a-t -she writes.

Kangana’s message.

Kangana is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for Thalaivii alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan. His film co-star Raj Arjun is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Neeta Lulla and Deepali Noor were nominated in the Best Costume Design category and Unifi Media got a nod for Best Visual Effects.

Not just Filmfare, Kangana had also called for a boycott of the Oscars and Emmys when they failed to honor Lata Mangeshkar. “We must take a strong stand against any local awards that claim to be international and intentionally ignore and sideline legendary performers because of their race or ideologies…Oscar and Grammy did not pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji…our media should totally boycott these biased local events that claim to be global awards…” Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also wrote, “We should boycott these arrogant Western awards.”

Update: Filmfare Awards have denied Kangana’s accusations as false. They said in a statement that they were also revoking her Best Actress nomination.