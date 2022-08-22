Megastar Chiranjeevi GodFather Teaser Out; Anupam Kher digs at Aamir Khan, Bollywood





The teaser for megastar Chiranjeevis’ highly hyped film GodFather was finally released today. As the Megastar quickly becomes the leader of the masses and earns the title of GodFather, he is exiled for two decades from his hometown. The one-minute-thirty-three-second teaser progresses as it sees a lot of people happy with its return, and there are many people who didn’t want to see it again. Read More: GodFather Teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Salman Khans Swag Is Unmissable In Action-Packed First Look It’s time to rejoice for Pushpa fans as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to return as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli to shoot for the highly anticipated Pushpa sequel. The film will also bring Fahadh Faasil back in a negative hue. News of the film was shared by the production house on Sunday. Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram and shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is ready to begin filming. More: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Fans Rejoice as Sequel Set to Launch, Pooja Monday Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone flew to Chennai to film for Atlees Jawan. It was previously reported that Deepika Padukone was hired for a cameo in the film. On Sunday, a video of Deepika and Shah Rukh landing in Chennai surfaced online. It is likely that Nayanthara, who has just completed a vacation in Europe with her husband Vignesh Shivan, could join them. Shah Rukh and Deepika kept a low profile in the video. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone land in Chennai to shoot for Atlees Jawan; look On Sunday, Kapil Sharma finally confirmed that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will return soon. The actor-comedian shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social networks. Kapil took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle and announced the return of TKSS. In the photo, Kapil looked dashing in a short spiky hairstyle. He also seemed to lose weight as he looked healthier than ever. Kapils’ jawline was sharp in the photo and caught the attention of fans. More: Kapil Sharma announces the return of the Kapil Sharma show with her dashing new look; View the photo Anupam Kher has reacted strongly to the latest Bollywood boycott trend on social media. While several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have spoken out against the trend and its impact on Hindi films, Kher, on the contrary, believes that no boycott trend can go on. against a film if it is really good. During an interview on Times Now’s Frankly Speaking show, Kher said not many people tweeted in favor of The Kashmir Files and yet it managed to do wonders at the box office. Kher also mocked Aamir Khan, who previously spoke out against the boycott trend against his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Read more: Anupam Kher takes on Aamir, Bollywood: if their movies don’t work, they blame Modi supporters; you are a bad loser Read it Recent news and recent news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/megastar-chiranjeevis-godfather-teaser-out-anupam-kher-takes-dig-at-aamir-khan-bollywood-5795551.html

