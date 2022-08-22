Box Office: Another Southern Movie BEATS Bollywood!





PHOTO: Nikhil Siddhartha in Karthikeya 2. Yet another southern film is making a pan-Indian box office impression. Karthikeya 2 seems to have come out of nowhere and is proving to be the weekend’s best-performing movie, and that too, in its second week of release. A Telugu film in the “mystery adventure” genre, it stars young actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, who are not as well known across the country. Again, it’s the movie, courtesy of director Chandoo Mondeti, that works, not the star system. The Hindi version of the film started at just 700,000 rupees, but on the seventh day, it grossed 2.46 crore rupees (24.6 million rupees). The weekend collections further totaled around Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million). It is expected to top lifetime collections of films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs 15.59 crore / Rs 155.9 million), Attack – Part 1 (Rs 16.13 crore / Rs 161.3 million), Jersey (Rs 17.25 crore / Rs 172.5 million), Radhe Shyam (Hindi) (Rs 19.30 crore/Rs 193 million) and Badhaai Do (Rs 20.62 crore/Rs 206.2 million). IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu in dobaaraa. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap dobaaraa would be happy if he ends up with a lifetime of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) as currently the collections are quite small at around Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million). The debut amounted to just 7.2 million rupees and although there was growth seen over the weekend, it was not phenomenal enough for those associated with it to breathe easy. A sci-fi time travel thriller, this was always going to be a dicey subject even during the pre-pandemic since the very subject matter is aimed at a narrow audience. Catering to urban audiences at key multiplexes in major cities, Taapsee’s standout Pannu provides good entertainment for those into the genre. The collections of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan in their second week fell sharply, after the extended first week settled at just Rs 50.58 crore (Rs 505.8 million) and Rs 38.72 crore (Rs 387.2 million) respectively. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha managed about Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) more while that of Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan brought in additional revenue of around Rs 3.75 crore (Rs 37.5 million) in the second weekend. We continue to hope for a very good success and the release of this week liger can bring that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/box-office-another-south-film-beats-bollywood/20220822.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos