



It’s always a big deal when the Champlain Valley Fair starts. That’s especially true this year, when the celebration at Essex Junction marks 100 years. Mark this great occasion by visiting one, a few or all 10 days of the show. Deciding to go, however, can be daunting. With so much to see, do, eat and experience, it’s sometimes hard to know what to focus on. Well, try helping out here by boiling down activities in a variety of categories down to five events you really should check out. But that’s just a starting point; let your eyes, ears and nose guide you to explore the rest on your own. (All are included in the price of admission except grandstand entertainment listed here.) Entertainment in the stands 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the first night of the fair gets a little Scottish when the country star Scotty McCreery and act of opening Dylan Scott perform. $39 to $59. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27, the grandstand becomes a rap room when nelly and Justin Champagne perform. $39 to $59. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 1, don’t forget the rowdy vehicles; it’s night for demolition derby. $10 to $14. 7 p.m. Friday, September 2, Celtic-rockers Dropkick Murphys bring their Boston/Irish flair to the grandstand stage. $39 to $59. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 4, the fair ends the day before Labor Day with an old favorite, the Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. $29 to $59. Daily entertainment Giant sand sculptures are ready for your oohs and ahhs, Expo Nord. Every day until Wednesday August 31, it’s a yo yo showI don’t know, Expo Plaza. What would the Champlain Valley Fair be without the spellbinding Steve Bayner Hypnosis Show several times a day, Adsit Mall. Watch the trapeze artists known as Flying Cortes get high several times a day midway through. Do the smells of all this fair trade cooking give you ideas? Culinary demonstrations several times a day could give you creative cooking inspiration, Ware Building. Vermont Music Showcase 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 26, singer-songwriter Steve Hartman performs on the international flooring scene. Noon, 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27, native of Franklin County Troy Millette and his band the fire below take on the international flooring scene. 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Saturday August 27, singer-guitarist Read plays at the Acoustic Gazebo. Learn more about AliT:These six musicians from Vermont were newsworthy before the pandemic. What are they doing now? Noon, 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, originally from Boston and now based in Burlington, Ryan Sweezey presents its pop-rock at the Floor Covering International Stage. 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, singer-songwriter Andriana Chobotwho just released an album called Return to Sincere, appears at the Acoustic Gazebo. Animals, animals, animals The ever-popular pig event known as the McKenzies Racing Pigs takes off four times a day, Yellow Gate. 5 p.m. every day, the cows put on a show during milking demonstrations. The meeting of the butterflies allows visitors to feed these peaceful and twirling insects, Expo Sud. Show horse demonstrations canter, trot and prance several times a day. K-9 in flight features acrobatic pooches several times a day. If you are going to WHAT: Champlain Valley Fair WHEN: Friday August 26-Sunday September 4 WHERE: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction INFORMATION: admission from $5 to $15 for one day; three-day pass for $30; $65 10-day pass; $35 halfway bracelet; $5 parking fee. (802) 878-5545, www.champlainvalleyfair.org Contact Brent Hallenbeck at [email protected] Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

